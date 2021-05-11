While the Oral Court in Federal Criminal n ° 8 (TOF 8) has to decide on the controversial request of Cristina Kirchner to annul the trial for the pact with Iran, Every time more unusual and strange things happen in this case that already has a delay of more than three years. Now justice can’t locate to former Interpol head Ronald Noble to defend himself.

It happens that the lawyer Tomás Farini Duggan, representative of the next of kin of victims of the AMIA attack, Luis Czyzewski and Mario Averbuch, appealed the decision of federal judge Marcelo Martínez Di Giorgi to dismiss Noble.

But noble did not answer to the requests that were made to an email that he delivered to justice and the official defender does not want to take his case in these conditions.

Noble it’s key in this trial because of what happened to the Interpol red alerts issued against five Iranians accused of being the masterminds of the 1994 AMIA attack that left 85 dead.

Also, the complaint wants you to confirm whether a letter from 2015 is authored in which statements to that effect were put into your mouth.

For the former AMIA prosecutor, Alberto Nisman, the signing of the pact with Iran in 2013 meant make fall those international arrest warrants that are the only tool that the Argentine State has to try to make them declare as accused before the Argentine justice. On the other hand, for the defense of Cristina, who is prosecuted in this case for alleged cover-up of the Iranians, the alerts were never at stake.

The truth is that, after the signing of that international treaty, a legend was added to the alerts that says that there is a diplomatic negotiation between Argentina and Iran, which has not been true for 8 years.

Farini Duggan told Clarion that “I suspect there is a lack of response from Noble It is another maneuver to delay the judgment nowl ”which had a start date in December of last year.

The case has been raised to oral proceedings since December 2017, that is, it has been almost four years since “It’s bogged down” in that instance it stood out.

Then, Judge Julián Ercolini, who replaced Martínez Di Giorgi in the court of the late Claudio Bonadio, asked the TOF 8 on Monday “report the contact information you have regarding Ronald Noble, as well as if steps were taken to determine the current domicile of the named ”.

Noble, who is an American citizen, would reside in Dubai, according to his Twitter account where he is very active.

Ercolini wants to notify you so that name an advocate and it can be decided on that appeal.

With Noble exists a contradictory situation. On the one hand, in the investigation he is charged and, on the other, the 8th TOF accepted that I testify as a witness and he cited it for October of last year. But Cristina managed to delay the start of the oral trial, once again and the testimony was postponed.

In addition, the vice president asked TOF 8 two weeks ago, made up of judges Gabriela López Iñíguez, José Michilini and Daniel Obligado, to annul the oral trial Y recused to the judges of Cassation Mariano Borinsky and Gustavo Hornos because they met with former president Mauricio Macri.

Borinsky and Hornos, plus Judge Ana Figueroa, they reopened in December 2016 Nisman’s complaint filed by federal judge Daniel Rafecas.

But first he wants to have a public hearing before the TOF 8 to denounce that he is an alleged victim of lawfare. Farini Duggan said it would be “strange to be granted an oral hearing without start the oral trial ”.

In addition, he said that the “defense request of the vice president actually is a challenge against Borinsky and Hornos”.

But a lower court, TOF 8, cannot say about the performance of judges of its superior court, the cassation chamber”Farini Duggan stressed. But the lawyer for the victims of the attack accepted with resignation that in this “trial every time they pass stranger things”.

