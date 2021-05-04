Tomas Farini Duggan, lawyer for the next of kin of victims of the AMIA attack, Luis Czyzewski and Mario Averbuch, said that will reject Cristina Kirchner’s request for annulment and will request that the oral trial be completed for the complaint of the former prosecutor Alberto Nisman. In addition, he harshly questioned “Legal errors and omissions” from the video of the vice president whose text was made to read by the actor Pablo Echarri.

After the lawyer of former president Carlos Beraldi made that request supported by a video with the voiceover of the famous actor, Farini Duggan and other sources consulted by Clarion they rejected the new K offensive against the cause in which the cover-up of Iran in the attack against the AMIA is being investigated, which left 85 dead.

“Cristina’s request it’s unheard of. He asks the oral court to hold an oral hearing but without opening the trial. It is a procedural resource that no antecedents”, Explained the lawyer to Clarion.

The federal oral court 8 (TOF 8), made up of judges Gabriel Lopez Iñiguez, Daniel Obligado and José Michilini, must decide whether to accept the request. It is about the judge who voted in dissent on the conviction of Lázaro Báez in the trial for the route of the K money and the Obligado judge, who gave the controversial house arrest to former vice president Amado Boudou for his conviction in the Ciccone case.

In Beraldi’s presentation and in the video, “there is no proof to procedurally support the request for annulment ”of the oral trial, said Farini Duggan.

The vice president try to replicate the strategy used in the future dollar case in which, after a controversial videoconference, the cassation chamber annulled the oral trial. But in this case he asks the oral court directly.

“They want to do a political show with a case linked to international terrorism ”, warn the complaints.

Farini Duggan explained that Cristina’s defense scandalizes for the visits of the judges of Cassation Mariano Borinsky and Gustavo Hornos to the former president Macri in Olivos ”that were registered in the list of entries and exits of the presidential residence.

“But there is not a single test that there was a request for the case to be reopened due to Nisman’s complaint, “he said.

The defense of the vice president question Borinsky and Hornos because they voted in December 2016 to reopen the Nisman complaint filed by Judge Daniel Rafecas and the majority of Chamber I of the Federal Chamber.

However, it omits that Judge Ana Figueroa – who is praised in Echarri’s video – also he voted in favor of the “resuscitating ruling”, as he puts it with irony and supposedly epic tone.

In 2016, the request to reopen was presented by DAIA, the entity that represents the organizations of the Jewish community from a political point of view. Detail that also omitted in both presentations.

The grounds for objections are, for example, meetings of a judge with the parties to a case, outside the process. But Macri was not part of the cause, highlighted judicial sources consulted by Clarion.

The video they made the famous actor read also talks about “Firm failures” as for the file of the file.

However, not only did Cassation reopen it, but the Court, months later, confirmed the prosecution of Cristina, the current Attorney General of the Treasury, Carlos Zannini and others.

In this case, whose outcome is watching the whole world, Cristina has confirmed prosecution by aggravated concealment and hindrance of a functional act.

Later the video questions that by lottery and “magically” the cause of Nisman’s complaint fell to the court of Claudio Bonadio, who thus, he says, began his “hunt”.

Instead, does not question the draw, made with the same method, by which the TOF 8 was chosen.

Later, the audiovisual piece questions the Macri’s “direct interference” in the case because in January 2015, after the crime of Nisman, he asked that the complaint of the former AMIA prosecutor be “continued, investigated.”

Also because in another report, Macri congratulated Borinsky and Hornos for the reopening of the case despite having suffered “a lot of pressure” internally and externally.

As if a president “I could not comment” on a cause linked to the largest terrorist attack that Argentina suffered, explained another source.

In the video and in Beraldi’s presentation it is done a summary of all the causes that Cristina believes were part of her account of the lawfare and presents it as “a manual for political, judicial and media persecution.”

“If the judge meets with a president, can he be independent?” the video asks with a dramatic tone, forgetting that Amado Boudou, as vice president, attended the birthdays of the judge of the Court, Eugenio Zaffaroni.

Beyond the ethical debate, what must be demonstrated in both cases, from the legal point of view, is that there was a conspiracy in a cause.

Finally, it shows videos of Alfonsín and compares the Cambiemos government with the dictatorship and says that this cause is one of the “most scandalous processes in our history”, among other disqualifying adjectives.

This new step for Cristina means a change of strategy, after the attempt to get the judgment annulled with the statement of the former head of Interpol Ronald Noble fell.

After several twists and turns, Interpol said Noble he cannot testify because he still has diplomatic immunity.

The debate over this former Interpol official is based on Interpol red alerts on five Iranians accused of being the alleged masterminds of the attack who, according to Nisman’s complaint, were going to be discharged after the signing of the pact.

The alerts are still valid today but with an added text, since 2013, which speaks of “a diplomatic negotiation between Argentina and Iran” for the attack that does not exist.

The other move was made by former AFI holder Oscar Parrilli who requested, in 2020, its annulment for a confusing denunciation of pressure from the judge of Cassation Ana Figueroa during the Macri government.

“If you take the false epic out of the video and the writing is clear, a wish from Cristina: not get to sit on the bench of the oral trial of this caseFarini Duggan summarized.

Now TOF 8 must decide whether to accept the unprecedented hearing before setting a date, as it was announced once and postponed, to start the oral trial.

Paradoxically, any complaint against this court must be processed by the IV cassation chamber made up of Borinsky, Angela Ledesma and Javier Carbajo. And the integration of this room will be reason for challenges and another battle of Cristina.

