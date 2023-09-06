EIt wasn’t long before Hendrik Wüst spoke up to kick the “Germany pact” that the chancellor had offered in the general debate in the Bundestag that morning, and kick it in the bin. That was expectable. Because it takes the municipalities and the states and also the opposition, to which Scholz addressed, in order to achieve a modernization of the country.

But why is it that bureaucracy hasn’t been reduced, planning law hasn’t been accelerated, and administration hasn’t gone digital? Wüst is particularly annoyed that the acceleration of planning is faltering – because the federal government is stuck. It’s the same with fighting bureaucracy: it’s not the federal government, the states or the opposition that prevent it, but the coalition that is the biggest producer of bureaucracy. Digitalization? The countries must indeed take a look at their own noses. But a pact changed nothing. What should it consist of?

Overwhelmed by the coalition agreement?

Scholz’s offer seems like an admission that his government is overwhelmed by its own coalition agreement. The coalition itself would first have to make a pact in order to be able to vigorously tackle what it has set out to do. The fact that this is not progressing at all or only selectively is due to the fact that the traffic light is at odds, is galloping, yes, it is doing the opposite of what it wants to achieve.

The list of projects that cry out for progress and speed is therefore getting longer and longer: housing, infrastructure, education, skilled workers, pensions, care, not to mention the greatest social and political challenge, migration. After how many years?

The coalition excuses itself when it pushes the “standstill”, which Scholz has now openly admitted, to the years of the grand coalition. The argument wears off, especially since it is the SPD that co-governed then as now. If Scholz wanted to say with his call for help that this coalition is not capable of doing what needs to be done, no pact is necessary. For such cases, the script of democracy provides for a change of government.