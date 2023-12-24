Stability Pact, Conte's venom on Meloni: “He bowed his head to Paris and Berlin”

“The thesis that the 5 Star rating kept the Government afloat Melons, that he would never go home for this vote, is bizarre. A thesis also denied by the numbers in the Chamber. We must then add one decisive reflection. After seeing Meloni and Giorgetti bow your head before Paris and Berlinwhat image would we have given if we too had given our consent to the Mes. Treaty?”. The leader of the M5S writes this Giuseppe Contein a long letter to the newspaper The Republicin response to the article by Stefano Cappellini entitled “They are all right. Conte's Pandoro, who opposes the right because it is not right enough“.



“First let's go to Europe to say yes to reform of the ESM is it bound to some quid pro quo for Italy and then we say Yes to the ESM when Italy has not obtained anything of what it asked for? Italy comes first, then the party business”, adds Conte, underlining that he endorsed, at the end of his second mandate as prime minister, “the reform path of the ESMbut I have always been very clear in all the European Councils, with all my counterparts: we would have endorsed the ratification of the ESM reform in Italy only if other objectives that were particularly close to our hearts were achieved: first of all a profound reform of the Stability and Growth Pact. These objectives also converged, in black and white, in the resolution of the Italian Parliament adopted in December 2020″.

“A few days after that decision my Government was brought down by a palace operation. Unfortunately, neither Draghi nor Meloni achieved the crucial objectives for the ratification of the ESM reform. Adding insult to injury: President Meloni not only returned from Europe empty-handed but on her shoulders also weighs the burden of a Stability Pact decided by Germany and France which in the near future will force Italy to make cuts of 10 -15 billion a year. It is only in the face of this failure to achieve the objectives necessary for Italy that, in line with what was voted in Parliament in 2020, the 5 Star Movement voted NO to the ratification of the ESM“, concludes Conte.

