A plan discussed by Alberto Fernández’s presidential campaign team in 2019 will begin to be implemented this Wednesday, exactly one year and two months after the President’s inauguration. The Government convened for this morning the heads of the CGT, the two CTAs and the powerful guilds who have their feet outside the union centrals, such as the truck driver Hugo Moyano and the mechanic Ricardo Pignanelli, to advance a price and wage agreement that contains high inflation.

For this Thursday the owners and managers of the main companies in the country. Both parties – and the officials of the economic cabinet – recently They will coincide in a third meeting still without date -There is talk of February 23-, they indicated in the Cabinet Headquarters.

This Wednesday’s appointment is at the Casa Rosada Bicentennial Museum. “The purpose of the meetings is to generate agreements that allow the variables of prices and wages to converge to achieve a recovery in income that encourages the reactivation of the economy,” the Government reported in a statement.

Alberto Fernández, last week at the Casa Rosada with Hugo and Pablo Moyano.

This convergence of prices and wages, according to the official plan, should be aligned with the inflation of 29% officially estimated for this year. On the other hand, the private companies already claim that inflation will be around 50%.

The Government’s call was broad and aimed not to leave out any of the sectors in which the union universe is divided. But the division does not prevent the unions from sharing the same criterion: that the joint associations must be free and that this year wages should rregain purchasing power. That is the message they will bring to the Casa Rosada.

Héctor Daer, co-secretary general of the CGT, was in Tucumán this Wednesday with the President. Asked by the local press about the call for this Wednesday, the cegetista replied: “Any plan or agreement that goes in the anti-inflationary direction will find us sitting at the table. Of course we claim that to overcome any economic hurdle we must recover salary and economic movement, and that is beating inflation throughout the year”.

Carlos Acuña, the other co-secretary general of the CGT, expressed himself along the same lines. “The Government sent a budget with an estimate of 29% inflation. Hopefully it is fulfilled. But if it is not fulfilled, each union knows very well what it can ask for, each one knows how their sector is doing and each one discusses their salary, ”he told FM Milenium’s Quorum Propio program.

And he warned: “The Government does not force us to sign for 29%. The problem is not the wages of the workers but the price-forming companies, which are the ones that mark the field ”.

The leader of La Bancaria Sergio Palazzo will also attend the event. “The parities have no ceiling, the salary agreement has to go above inflation”, permanent.

Palazzo, who has just signed a 29% salary agreement but with a review clause and for only 9 months, is the voice of a group of unions nucleated in the so-called Federal Current.

On the part of the Government, today the main figures of the Cabinet will be seated at the table: Santiago Cafiero, Martín Guzmán, Claudio Moroni, Matías Kulfas and Cecilia Todesca, among others. On the union side, in addition to Moyano, Acuña, Daer, Pignanelli and Palazzo, there will be Gerardo Martínez, Armando Cavalieri, Andrés Rodríguez, Sergio Romero and the ceteistas Ricardo Peidró Y Edgardo Llanos, among others.

Alberto Fernández and Cecilia Todesca with the leadership of the CGT in Olivos, last year.

As it transpired, the meeting would only discuss the general guidelines of the pact proposed by the Government. It would be more a staging than something concrete. “It will be important from the symbolic”, They admitted in a Ministry.

In recent days, officials publicly lowered the message that the joint companies “will have no ceiling.” The previous governments repeated the same thing, although they all privately sought to restrict salary discussions.