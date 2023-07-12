Freemasonry, the return of the law: agreements between states and new alliances

There masonry he is returning to power. The signal comes from Grand Lodge of the state of Israel who asked the Grand Orient of Italy the restoration of mutual recognition. “An important fact for the Goi because – reads a note from the Grand Master reported on grandeoriente.it – ​​he testifies the affection and the friendship that exists today in the world towards ours Communion“, commented Grand Master Stefano Bisi, recalling the recovery on March 8 last of the official relations with the United Grand Lodge of England interrupted thirty years ago while the Goi lived the difficult moment marked from the Cordova investigation.

This is the gigantic investigation launched in 1992 by the former prosecutor Cordoba against hundreds Of belonging to more or less deviated loggias, and which led to the search of Masonic offices and the seizure of innumerable membership lists. The investigation, which occupied eight hundred folders of documents, was then transferred to Rome where it came archived.

