Report with 42 items will be constantly monitored; purpose is to influence laws and government actions

A A B C D (Brazilian Action to Combat Inequalities) will launch this Wednesday (30.Aug.2023) at 10 am in the Noble Room of the National Congress in Brasília the National Pact to Combat Inequalities. The Parliamentary Front to Combat Inequalities will also be installed.

The report “A portrait of inequalities in Brazil today” will be presented during the event at the Planalto Palace. read the full (1.5 MB) with 42 indicators on 9 topics. The Brazilian Observatory for Combating Inequalities, linked to ABCD, will monitor these indicators. Every year in August a new report will be made with updated data.

The report demonstrates that inequality in Brazil has dimensions of income and access to health, education, security, housing and basic sanitation services, among others. Here are some examples:

functional illiteracy – affects 29.4% of the population between 15 and 64 years old, with 48.3% of people in this age group having an income of up to 1 minimum wage per month;

– affects 29.4% of the population between 15 and 64 years old, with 48.3% of people in this age group having an income of up to 1 minimum wage per month; underweight children – there are 4.1% in the age group up to 5 years old, with 12.9% in this group in Pará;

– there are 4.1% in the age group up to 5 years old, with 12.9% in this group in Pará; residents of risk areas – there are 4.06 million across the country, with the highest concentration in Minas Gerais (14% of the total).

The objective of the Observatory is to verify if there is an improvement in these indicators each year. “Without constant measurement and evaluation work, it is not possible to advance,” said Oded Grajew, 79, president emeritus of the Ethos Institute. The ABCD is made up of a group institutions, including Ethos. PUBLIC POLICY

The idea is also to point out examples of public policies that are efficient in reducing inequality. There will be awards to cities in which actions with this objective stand out.

Grajew stated that the reduction in inequality among Brazilians in recent decades has been insignificant. “nothing has changed structurally. There are only 7 African countries with greater inequality than Brazil. Less unequal countries are also the most economically and socially developed“, he said.

The president emeritus of the Ethos Institute, Oded Grajew, at Asa Norte, in Brasília

Grajew attributes Brazil’s high political polarization to social inequality. “I spoke to many people in Scandinavian countries, which are among the least unequal countries in existence. The assessment is that, in a less unequal country, there is greater harmony in society”, he stated. BILLS

The Parliamentary Front to Combat Inequality will seek to increase the concern of congressmen with the theme. “We want all bills to be assessed for their suitability for the purpose of combating inequalities”, said Grajew.