05/24/2023 – 0:47 am

Appropriate interest rates and economic growth environment, approval of the new tax regulatory frameworktax reform and the policy of real gain for the minimum wage are integrated goals for lifting people out of poverty, pointed out Minister Wellington Dias, of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger in Brazil.

The statement was given this Tuesday (23) at the launch of the Pact against Hunger, a cross-party and multisectoral movement that aims to eradicate hunger in Brazil by 2030 and reduce food waste in Brazil. The event was attended by leaders from government, academia, business, non-governmental and religious entities, among others.

According to the minister, still this year, with the implementation of the pact, around 8.5 million families, around 20 million people, should leave extreme poverty.

The movement aims to “engage the whole of society to eradicate hunger in a structural and permanent way and reduce waste throughout the food chain”. In addition, it intends that no one goes hungry in Brazil by 2030 and, by 2040, that everyone in the country is well fed.

According to the organizers, the action will be carried out through articulation, strategic intelligence and recognition of good practices to build bridges between organized civil society, the private sector and the government.

Minister Simone Tebet, of Planning and Budget, also present at the event, assesses that this partnership between the sectors, within the Pact Against Hunger, is essential to eradicate extreme poverty and hunger in the country. “When we talk about hunger, we cannot forget that a Brazil that feeds the world wastes almost eight times what is needed to kill hunger, so we have to guarantee a network together with organized civil society and the third sector of culture of awareness about it.”

“From the hand that plants seeds to the hand that consumes, passing through the transport and distribution of this food, we are talking about wasted food, losses that would be enough to feed eight months of hunger in Brazil”, said the minister.

Simone Tebet emphasized that hunger is a complex problem and that it is not easy to solve. “The federal government has the resources and budget to guarantee Bolsa Família and the entire family protection network through assistance,” she said.

“But this involves something more, it involves not only doing our homework, having efficient public policies so that the BRL 160 billion from the Bolsa Família can reach those who really need it, removing those who are earning irregularly from the register, as used to happen in the last government, therefore, to avoid wasting public money”, he added.

