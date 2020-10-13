Filipino pro boxer Manny Pacquiao has signed with Paradigm Sports, which is also represented by Irish mixed martial artist (MMA) Conor McGregor. Post available in Twitter-the athlete’s account.

Thus, the 41-year-old Filipino made concessions to fight the Irishman. Previously, Pacquiao was ready for a duel against McGregor, provided that he could take part in organizing the event with his own promotional company.

MacGregor announced a possible fight with Pacquiao on September 25. The Irishman said that the fight will take place in the Middle East.

McGregor announced his retirement from MMA in June. Already in July, the Irishman hinted at a boxing match with Pacquiao. Then he congratulated the Filipino on his birthday and added “170” to the inscription. The fans decided that the ex-UFC champion was referring to the welterweight division.

Pacquiao is the first boxer to become world champion in eight weight classes. McGregor is best known for his performances in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He became the champion of the organization in two weight categories.