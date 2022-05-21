The man who today meets his destiny before six bulls in Las Ventas embodies the perseverance of a dream: to be a “Madrid bullfighter.” Mastering such a distinction implies adorning oneself with classicism, aesthetic sobriety, depth and purity. It means crowning a history of fidelity, like the one that in past times starred the teachers Antonio Bienvenida, Antoñete, Curro Vázquez, Luis Francisco Esplá and Pepín Jiménez.

The gesture with which Paco Ureña woos his longing and vindicates his bullfighting dignity makes explicit the predilection of the Lorca for a bullring, whose respect he has long been a laudable creditor of. But the importance of Madrid – its ability to determine the trajectory of those who wear silk and gold, silver, oil or jet – also invites us to make visible the size of the challenge involved by the very worthy pulse of those who claim to get out of the ostracism to which they seem to want to relegate them.

Demonstrating responsibility involves assuming the cost and the renunciation that every action requires, as Magris reminds us. And, facing those who discouraged the challenge, Ureña decided to carry out Oscar Wilde’s aphorism – «Only I can judge myself. Only I know my past, the reason for my choices, what I have inside. Only I know how much I have suffered, what it is to be strong and fragile. Only me and no one else» – to defend their right to dream. To dream of the glory of becoming a “Madrid bullfighter.” To dream that his way of being (and being) in bullfighting deserves greater deference from the offices.

Antonio Tabucchi defended the right to dream of free men, the only ones capable of nurturing illusions. And Andrés Calamaro was right when designing the poster for the event outlining, on the portrait of the matador, the illusion of a burel emanating from his bullfighter’s cap. Because he does not live in Ureña’s head any other dream than that of being a “Madrid bullfighter” since, as a kid, he refused to go on school excursions to avoid getting injured and that this would prevent him from devoting himself to his vocation.

Bulls from Puerto de San Lorenzo, Domingo Hernández-Garcigrande, Adolfo Martín, Luis Algarra, José Vázquez and Juan Pedro Domecq wait in pigsties. Proud and hopeful, Lorca’s fans always await him, who, before breaking the show, will attend the twinning of the Union of Madrid Subscribers and our Bullfighting Club and will live with singular emotion the presentation of the reconstruction project of the Sutullena bullring in the heart about the sales.

Sometimes dreams come true. Bullfighter, don’t stop dreaming. The fates should be complacent with those who are used to fighting from the yolk of their souls and so obstinately rebel against his (until now) tragic chance.