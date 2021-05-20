He had passed the fair in the last celebrations due to situations of glory and tragedy. Lurid horns, such as that of the bullfighter Manuel Perera, that of the banderillero Juan José Domínguez, and the last of Pablo Aguado, were mixed with the opposing sentiment of the triumphs of Roca Rey or the bullfighter Tomás Rufo. Against this background, the “Casa Matilla” run was dealt with.

‘Caramelo’ was called the first of Ureña, to which he launched the veronica with class. Proof of your desire, that of Lorca He changed third with a single punch and stood in the media to sign an applauded and tight remove by aprons. He provided the doctors who saved the lives of his colleagues the previous days. The one from Matilla stayed under the bullfighter’s shoulder pad, but Ureña’s work picked up a rhythm based on pulling the bull with skill and placing himself in the place where the bulls can catch. Task of feeling and purity of crutches in which the Lorca drew natural and a brooch of task at the bottom that were true luxury. He went behind the sword, asked for both ears and walked one. Prize of weight and anger to the box for not giving the second.

Corrida ‘Casa Matilla’ Vistalegre Palace (Madrid) 8th installment of the San Isidro Fair. 6 bulls Brothers García Jiménez and Olga Jiménez Miguel Angel Perera An ear and applause after request Paco Ureña One ear with strong request for another and ovation Daniel Luque Ovation and silence Observations Daniel Luque replaced Emilio de Justo, who in turn, replaced Antonio Ferrera. Banderilleros Curro Javier and Javier Ambel were dismantled.

He charged without order and inside the fifth. Firm, Ureña stood up to him with her left foot. He exposed a lot and squeezed out what little the antler gave. The natives flowed steadily, solved the enemy’s difficulties and in addition to the two trenches at the beginning, the bullfighting together at the end had substance. The half lunge was not enough and he had to fool around. He stroked a large door that deserved for attitude and quality. After the Covid stoppage, the pure Ureña returned.

Miguel Ángel Perera opened the poster. Much mettle had the beginning of the task at first in the afternoon. He gave distance and length in the first series and shortened the distances and endured the stops when the bull broke the attacks. The death of the ant was spectacular and the first ear of the afternoon fell. Mobility and good stride had the fourth, which he put on the crutch with good technique. He got the sword right, but it took him a while to double the bravo which chilled the request. Daniel Luque shone in a remove by chicuelinas before the third. The neat work of the Sevillian finished off with a estoconazo, was not echoed by the lack of spark of the burel. It was above the declassified sixth.