It was an afternoon of transition in terms of the public at La Maestranza. It was never filled, and Garcia Jiménez’s running-in game, with a very uneven presentation, was bland and complicated.

Thus, Urdiales could show off little with the bull that opened the bullfight, which he provided to Emilio de Justo, except for a few trenches. Finest of ends was the fourth, who was received with temper by the Rioja veronica, and by the same stick he signed a very category remove, because of how slowly he rocked the cape. He saw Diego conditions, who offered the public a task in which he signed good muletazos, but which lacked mortar for his work to be compact, as the bull of “Matilla” went less. He ended with a stoconazo.

Seville. 11th subscription celebration Place:

Bullring of the Real Maestranza in Seville.

Bulls:

Six bulls by Hermanos García Jiménez

Diego Urdiales:

silence and applause with greetings

Cajetan:

ovation with greetings after request and silence

Paco Urena:

ovation with greetings and great ovation after ear request

Cayetano put on a very good attitude in the cape salute, first to the veronica and then to the chicuelinas at a walk to take the horse to the second of the afternoon, a bull that wanted to charge despite losing his hands in one of the sets. He had poise at the beginning of the task, with a very beautiful change of hand, and soon took the cloth with his left to fight naturally, with composure and a certain temper but without rhythm. He protested the bull when the youngest of the Rivera Ordóñez wanted to squeeze and quoted more in short, before elegantly closing a very correct performance that the musical accompaniment failed to start. The lunge was charged to law, so much so that handkerchiefs even emerged on the lines asking for the ear. He greeted with a loud applause.

The fifth was a long animal and somewhat uphill. It was not used in the greeting and arrived undefined at the crutch. In the last third he offered drinkable thrusts, but quickly cracked. Cayetano, who did the job barefoot, quoted from the front and tempered the muletazos to end up on boards, in the querencia of the burel. He entered well to kill, but this time the tizona fell low.

The most important thing in the afternoon was done by Paco Ureña. The third of the celebration was a bull mounted on top that came out with pigsty feet. He launched Lorca’s well in a greeting that had emotion due to the stickiness of the bull. He did not take down the burel after passing through the mount. He offered the partner he replaced this afternoon, Emilio de Justo, who is undergoing recovery from a fractured vertebrae, similar to the one suffered by Lorca, for the catch suffered last October in Abarán. Ureña explained, who saw the pythons of the satchel pass very close in attacks that were waves, letting go of the face and looking for a bullfighter. The right-hander was very firm, anchored his shoes in the sand and faced the uncertain onslaught, the bullfighter always winning the action to start the muletazo, until, in one of the attacks, the bull made a prey, catching the bullfighter in a bad way. . He got up, returned to the face of the bull, planted his shoes again in the albero and the two most vibrant batches of the task emerged, with snatched naturals. The warning sounded before the dexter mounted the sword, which he used deftly. It took him a while for the bovine to fall, despite the sword blow, and a second warning sounded. With whistles, the bullfighter was fired and an ovation recognized the delivery of the bullfighter.

Splendid was the name of the bull that closed the bullring. He only had the name. He rammed the capote without order and wanted to remove the stick in the punches. However, Ureña gave it to the public. Lorca’s bullfighter bet, who was the only one to sense the low caste that he got from the bull based on dedication, to position himself very well, give all the advantages to the chestnut, hit the times and fight very low, to finish off with long chest passes At the end of the fret there was improvisation and expression in a series with the right hand without help, to fight with the flights, and the sword fell high, entering straight. The trophy request was unleashed, which the presidency did not want to attend to. Other ears have been given in this fair with less request and foundation. Ureña did receive the respect of the Maestranza in the form of a standing ovation, which was reiterated when he crossed the arena on his way to the gang gate. With so little you can not be better.