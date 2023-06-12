paco stanleywas one of the most important and iconic Mexican television presenters of all time, loved by millions of people in the country for his incredible personality and charismasomething that led him to become a legend.

Unfortunately, Francisco Jorge Stanley Albaitero was murdered on June 7, 1999 when he was leaving a busy restaurant on the outskirts of the Mexico Cityallegedly at the hands of violence in Mexico.

Currently, one of his sons, Paul Stanley, is participating in the TV reality show‘The House of the Famous Mexico‘, where he competes with other entertainment personalities to get four million pesos.

The host of the programToday‘He has opened up on the reality show about how complicated his life has been and how difficult it was to face the loss of his father at 14 years of age.

Despite the fact that a few days ago, Paul opened up on the show ‘On Air Members‘, where is one of the conductors, on the death of paco stanleyOn this occasion, he revealed what was the last talk he had with his father.

The 37-year-old actor also explained that Paco and his mother had gone out to eat at a restaurant that he liked a lot: “it was a week before… I was having a few drinks and just like that my boss started crying, but like that mild”.

He also added: “he tells me ‘one day I’m going to have to leave, but I want you to be strong tomorrow, to take care of your mother and that I’m going to leave you something and I want you to double that something and multiply it and never leave your mother alone, because women change you and this tear is for you’ and it smears it here on my cheek and that’s it”.

Finally, the artist said that they left the place in the same truck in which his father lost his life.

