Paco Rabbit, recently appointed General Director of Southern Europe for UPSrepresents the internal growth model that characterizes the multinational logistics. With 40 years of experience in the company, he has traveled all the steps, from downloading trucks in Madrid in 1984 to occupy his current position. “I started downloading trucks and I was a driver for four years. Those experiences gave me an integral vision of the business, “explains the manager

Paco’s appointment comes after an internal restructuring in UPS that seeks faster and close to the client. Under its direction, the southern cluster of Europe, which includes Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece and Slovenia, eliminates intermediate steps in decision processes. “Before, a change could take a month. Now, with the new structure, in three days we can implement it“, he says.

This agility also allows better synergy among cluster countries. For example, Paco mentions that he can now directly boost projects between Spain and Italysomething that previously required multiple approvals.

That UPS is on the right track is also reflected in which the company has obtained consolidated income of $ 25.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, which represents a 1.5 % increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2023

Sustainability is another of UPS strategic pillars, and The recent 100% electric truck test between Madrid and Zaragoza marks a milestone in this area. “The truck departed from Torrejón de Ardoz to Zaragoza and toured a total of 485 km, with an intermediate recharge of two hours after 320 km.” “It was a resounding success and shows that this type of transport is viable for medium distances such as Madrid-Valencia or Madrid-Benavente,” says Conejo.

However, the manager points out that the load infrastructure is still limited, which delays a mass implementation. UPS collaborates with partners such as Scania and Carrasco to advance in this field, but Paco estimates that it will be necessary for at least a year and a half to integrate electrical trucks regularly in Spain.

UPS also stands out for your investment in technology to optimize delivery routes and improve customer experience. “Our drivers use digital tools that organize the routes and They estimate the arrival time at each pointwhich reduces emissions and improves efficiency, “says Conejo.

This philosophy also applies to the last mile, where UPS integrates different products in a single vehicle to minimize the environmental impact. “You will hardly see two UPS vehicles in the same area,” he emphasizes