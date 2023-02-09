The time is gold. Also for thieves. Some unknown persons attacked the mansion that Paco Rabanne had in French Brittany just one day after his death. The Basque designer, who revolutionized the world of fashion, passed away on February 3 at the age of 88.

The assailants broke into the house, located in the municipality of Ploudalmézeau, in northern Finistère, after breaking a window, according to the newspaper Le Télégramme. At the moment, the French gendarmerie has not given more details about the robbery or the value of the stolen objects, although they did confirm that “the damage was minor” in this habitual residence of the prestigious couturier.

In any case, the French police work against the clock to stop the assailants and recover their loot. “The thieves thought there were a lot of valuables inside. Whether it is Paco Rabanne or someone else, it is very shocking to go rob someone who has just died,” said Marguerite Lamour, the mayor of Ploudalmézeau.

cremated in brittany



Paco Rabanne was cremated on Monday in Brittany, France, the Spanish group Puig, owner of the brand, reported without giving further details about the funeral. The designer was buried in the strictest privacy.

Rabanne was born in Pasajes on February 18, 1934. After the end of the Civil War, in which his father died, the family sought refuge in the neighboring country. Years later, the couturier would make metal a new stylistic frontier to the point that the legendary designer Coco Chanel dubbed him the “fashion metallurgist”.

The seamstress became famous in France, in addition to his artistic genius for the television appearances in which he made famous statements, such as when he assured in 1999 that Paris was going to be destroyed by the fall of the Mir space station. Although he lost relevance after the purchase of his fashion house in 1986 by the firm Puig, he still achieved coups, such as in 2011, when Lady Gaga presented a spectacular moon-shaped dress at a gala MTV.

The Paco Rabanne house will show on March 1 during Paris Fashion Week.