The Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne passed away this Friday, February 3 at the age of 88 at his home. Local media mourned the death of the artist who revolutionized fashion with his unusual metallic dresses.

The world of mourning fashion. Paco Rabanne, famous Spanish designer and owner of a renowned fragrance brand, passed away this Friday, February 3 at the age of 88. According to local media reports, he was at his home, in the French town of Porstall. Revolutionary in the art of sewing, he pioneered the runways with garments made of metal, plastic and paper.

He was the son of a seamstress, head of the designer Balenciaga. His taste for this art was acquired from a very young age in his house. During his adolescence he studied architecture, but later began in this industry in the workshops of Hubert de Givenchy and Christian Dior.

Paco Rabanne dies at 88 years of age. Photo: diffusion

His real name was Francisco Rabaneda Raven, but publicly he called himself Paco Rabanne. He was born in 1934 and lived through the ravages of World War II. Known for his innovative textile creations, the philanthropist also touched on painting and esotericism.

Europa Press, an international news medium, communicated his death with a heartfelt message. “Paco Rabanne made transgression magnetic. Who else could induce elegant Parisian women to clamor for dresses made of plastic and metal?” his article reads.

“His great personality conveyed, through a unique aesthetic, his daring, revolutionary and provocative vision of the world of fashion. He will continue to be an important source of inspiration for the Puig fashion and fragrance teams,” added Marc Puig, president of Puig. the signature.

Paco Rabanne, fashion designer. Photo: AFP

Casa Paco Rabanne says goodbye to its founder

The iconic fashion designer received hundreds of messages from his followers after learning of his death. Given this, the official account of Paco Rabanne dedicated a heartfelt message to his creator. On Twitter, they paid tribute to the revolutionary artist.

“The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to pay tribute to our visionary designer and founder, who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most transcendental fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will continue to be a constant source of inspiration,” it said. read in the note.