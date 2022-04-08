Netflix continues its commitment to local productions and renowned creators and has just started shooting ‘Hermana muerte’, a feature film directed by Paco Plaza (‘REC’, ‘Quien a Hierro Mata’, ‘Verónica’, ‘ The grandmother’). The film, whose script is in charge of Jorge Guerricaechevarria (‘Hasta el cielo’, ‘The border laws’), moves through the universe of ‘Verónica’, with a story that could be understood as a sequel, or more good prequel, which stars Aria Bedmar (‘Tell me who I am’), Almudena Amor (‘La granny’, ‘The good boss’), Maru Valdivielso (who was already in ‘Verónica’), Luisa Merelas (‘Who a iron kills’, ‘Elisa and Marcela’), Chelo Vivares (’30 coins’, Disappeared’), Consuelo Trujillo (‘Veronica’, ‘Goodbye’) and debutants Sara Roch, Olimpia Roch, Adriana Camarena, Marina Delgado and Claudia Fernandez Arroyo.

The action of ‘Sister Death’ takes place in the post-war years, where Narcisa (Aria Bedmar), a young novice with supernatural powers, arrives at an old convent, now a girls’ school, to become a teacher. As the days go by, the strange events and the increasingly disturbing situations that torment her will end up leading her to unravel the terrible skein of secrets that surround the convent and lie in wait for its inhabitants.

‘Verónica’ (1917), also directed by Paco Plaza and starring Sandra Escacena and Ana Torrent, was a supernatural horror story, inspired by a true story that took place in the Madrid neighborhood of Vallecas in the 90s, which won a Goya and seven nominations, which told how, after making a Ouija board with some friends, a teenager is besieged by terrifying supernatural presences that threaten to harm her entire family.

For the producers of ‘Hermana muerte’, Enrique López Lavigne (also the producer of ‘Verónica’), Pablo Cruz and Diego Suarez Chialvo, from El Estudio, which produces the film, it presents “an appointment with quality terror, a mark of identity of Paco Plaza, but it is also a version in the key of an adolescent mystery, of the inexplicable and fascinating phenomena surrounding the Marian apparitions. Finally, this film gives us the opportunity to tell the origins of one of the most terrifying characters in ‘Veronica’, the Plaza classic.

‘Sister death’, produced by El Estudio for Netflix, is shot in the Valencian Community. El Estudio is a production company focused on Spanish-speaking audiences, founded by Enrique López Lavigne, Pablo Cruz and Diego Suárez Chialvo, who together accumulate more than 620 million dollars in worldwide box office. The recent winner of 3 Ariel Awards from the Mexican Film Academy ‘El Baile de los 41’ (Cinépolis & Netflix), the documentary series ‘Las taco chronicles’ (Netflix) the docu-reality shows ‘Siendo Pampita’ (Paramount+) and ‘I’m Going to Have a Good Time’, or the musical by Los Hombres G (Sony/Amazon) are his most recent productions. With offices in Mexico City, Los Angeles, Madrid and Buenos Aires, El Estudio has more than 10 projects in production, 20 in development with platforms and studios and 60 in its own development.

There was already a ‘Sister death’, which was in the form of a special comic made for a Blu-Ray edition of ‘Verónica’, signed by El Torres and JuanFra MB. But El Torres himself has assured through his Twitter account that the “new film will go in other directions.”