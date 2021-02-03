Celebration: “Well, yes, that’s why the spontaneous reaction I have had. It is a moment in which I have not been able to control myself. You think about many things, especially the happiness of many people. It was a historic moment for them and for us. Happy , happy and right now inside enjoying a lot “.

Memories: “You precisely remember the people, our fans, everyone … But above all the people who believe, who are in difficult times. They support and encourage you. Dedicate this triumph to all of us, especially to the who have left us for the Covid and for the family. Also to Pedro Catalán, to whom I send a huge hug. I have been able to exchange messages and I have told him that if we won, I would dedicate it to him. “

Scenario they were looking for: “Let’s see, saying this now seems to be taking advantage of the situation, but it is reality. We have drawn an eleven trusting all the players in the squad. The health of a dressing room is what leads you to achieve goals. We had talked about all that with the players who wanted a long game. We saw their bench and they had important people injured and we knew that the second half with the refreshment team could give us many things. Sometimes it goes well and other times it goes bad. We have come up with a similar idea. We will never know if having drawn another eleven we would have won 3-0 or lost 0-3. We try to do what we consider to be the best. Congratulations to all the players in this squad for their effort, dedication and respect they have for this shield. “

Cardenas: “You know that I do not like to individualize. They have all done a great job and I am very happy for him. I know him from the subsidiary and it is important that he help us as he has done today. Without highlighting anyone, because when you get a victory like that the most important is the word team “.

Message: “The message I give to the players is that they enjoy the game. As a coach it is more complicated. You try to be as calm as possible to see what is happening.”

Perfect ending: “Well, yes. The truth is that you think of a script like that and this one would come out. The only one but is not having our audience in the stands. Anyway, very happy. That Morales and Roger have made the goal play is also a example of what they represent “.

Preferences: “At this point it doesn’t matter who plays. I’m sure it’s going to be a difficult team. We have to enjoy at least today and we’ll see who gets to play in the semifinals.”

A couple of months ago: “For me it is fundamental and basic that the players believe in work. Things are going badly, regularly or well, I’ve always had it. I feel very proud. They believe in work. It’s a phrase you’ve heard a lot. I was very calm. This is football and things can go wrong, but I see them every day, how they work. With more or less success, with more or less talent, involvement in what we do and how they believe is essential to get out of where we were. There is still a long way to go. We have to keep working and I insist once again that it lets me know that we have a very committed squad.