Melero position: “Regarding Melero’s position, it was a game plan that we had. With Melero we knew that we won in disputes, on arrival from the second row. It was a plan that we had. Sometimes it comes out in terms of results, others not, but the idea was a We had a plan the same as in Mestalla. Soccer is what it is. One tries to play this sport well. It tries to be a balanced, recognizable team. It is true that we continue with that improvement plan. The week before against Valencia for Losing was a disaster, and today the same. What I can say is that I am proud of how this team faces the games, and more so considering the rival we had in front of us. Today we had a punch in addition to playing football well “

Plan: “The match plan we had was one, obviously it’s like everything, when it translates into results it seems that everything is phenomenal. Today what we wanted with the inclusion of Melero was to win more in disputes. Osasuna is a team that puts pressure on you very high. and it reduces the spaces. We needed to attract Osasuna and take advantage of Morales’ uncheck marks. We have done well. The team has shown great confidence with and without the ball, and see that it is difficult to neutralize Osasuna’s game. Practically the whole game we have played. He has been very good in the defensive line and in the second row with Nikola and Malsa. Regarding Sergio León, this is a team, there is competition here. I don’t know what will happen between now and the end of the market. “

Victory: “Winning in the First Division is not easy. In El Sadar and against Osasuna even less. It is a team with clear signs of identity, it is very difficult to neutralize and counteract that type of game. That is why I repeat the merit that the players have had. The attitude they have had in the difficult moments you go through against a team that pressures you so high. Today, what Levante has done has a lot of merit. To win any game in the First Division, in addition to effort, team and generosity, you need to play a good game “

Market: “There is a week of market left. We have already said that there is always the possibility of any movement. If there is not, our mission is to make the most of everything we have. As coaches we have to focus on the day to day, and today savor more than ever this victory

Malsa: “Today he has already shown it, he is a player with a lot of dynamism, with the ability to recover the ball. As has been demonstrated today, he has the ability to distribute, make it easy. It is a plus that he gives us to the team.”

Morales, top scorer: “I didn’t have the data, I didn’t know it. It’s to make us proud, to keep growing”