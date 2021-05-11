Paco López and Levante have turned LaLig upside down. The Silla coach highlighted the efficiency recovered in the opposite area and valued the figures of Morales and Roger for the club and the fans. “We believed and we were convinced that the game was going to be long. We had the hope of a plan B on the bench and we have achieved a very valuable draw against a liner,” he said after the draw in Orriols.

DNA: “Yes, especially the effectiveness in the opposite area, in their own it has not been like that. The important thing is that the team has been able to rebuild after the two goals.”

Salvation: “How many percent is merit or demerit of one is complicated. We have had faith and the feelings were good despite the result. Errors continue to penalize us but we have been daring with the ball. We have had patience at times and not everyone plays like that against Barça, who hurt us with the ball. We believed and were convinced that the game was going to be long. We hoped for a plan B on the bench and we achieved a very valuable draw against a liner. “

Round day: “Well, a beautiful night because we had the adverse score and it is true that lately the victory was resisting us and we came from a difficult streak. We needed to continue believing and reconnect with our DNA and our identity. I want to highlight the audacity that has been the team despite the result. Congratulate the players and our fans who suffer difficult moments. “

Barça slump: “We knew that we were facing a great team that was playing LaLiga with 0-2 ahead. Our idea was to take a step forward, we had nothing to lose and when we were under the block to ensure the first passes. The two circumstances have been possible. in goals The team has believed, they have had conviction and regardless of Barcelona’s situation we have shown that we believe in what we do.

Morales: “At halftime it is true that when I enter the dressing room we have lifted our spirits. I do not like to talk about individualities, but Roger and Morales have a commitment without a doubt and we have to be proud of having these two players.”