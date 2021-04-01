Paco López could not bite his tongue when asked about the calendar. Levante faces a meeting on a new Friday, this time without margin to recover the internationals. Specifically, Enis Bardhi, who yesterday beat Germany with North Macedonia and his participation against Huesca is a chimera.

Internationals and new Friday: “Let’s see, with regard to the question of the internationals, it is true that Dani Gómez played a short time and arrives fresher than Bardhi, who played yesterday against Germany. I am quite pissed or disgusted, but they do not take us into account. very harmed. A lot. It is not normal that we cannot have it, because it is impossible for it to recover. It will be there to go out and see the companions. Little more. It is for the Federations and who makes our calendar to take into account. We feel very hurt and even more knowing the injuries that are in that position. It is what there is. We will try to get the best eleven possible.

Huesca: “Despite going last, they are a game and a half away from salvation. They don’t deserve to be there. They are a happy team that arrives with a lot of people at the top, it is not easy to neutralize their idea of ​​three centrals and they are still very much alive. Especially in sensations. He has lost games for details, with dynamic and fast players. I understand that it will be like any match in the First Division. If we are not at our level, we will have it complicated “.

Rival: “It is not necessary to remember anything. What we have emphasized is that we have ten finals left and we have to give our maximum level. Our idea is to go through the nine games. To win in First you have to give your maximum level. We are not Madrid , Barça or Atleti. It is not necessary to remember it “.

Radoja and Postigo: “They are to enter the call and have their chances of entering, if not at the beginning during the game.”

Melero and Campaign: “It is still early and they need more training with the team.”

Bardhi: “No, if he does not come with any discomfort or injury, he will enter the call-up. But I can’t be more clear, Bardhi has been a very important player for us in the last matches from the start. It is impossible to recover him and we will see how many minutes he will last. and always with fear. Not only because of the game against Germany, it has been a week of three national team matches, it comes from injury … You have to be very careful. That’s why I get pissed off and angry. “

Pacheta: “I have already said it before, Pacheta has given the team a lot of joy and dynamism. It does not seem that it is going last. Not only for the sensations, but for the joy and for what they risk. He has endowed Huesca with a daring that is not Easy to see in the lower part of the table. It seems cliché, but I really like Huesca. Before with Michel they tied many games that could have tied. Everything is so even that you can’t trust any of them. “

Doukouré: “He is training with total normality, he had games lately and the important thing is that he is available when the team needs him.”

Miramón and Nikola: “They are muscle injuries and you already know how careful we are to give an estimated recovery time. Both do not seem like major injuries, but always with the question that if they do not heal well, they are very treacherous, and it is difficult. But They don’t seem like injuries like the one from Melero, Radoja or Campaña back in the day. Let’s see when we can get them back. It doesn’t seem like much. “

Injuries: “It is very complicated, I understand that many things influence. There is not a single factor. But when the season ends we will all have to give it a spin. Despite taking into account the pandemic, the demand of the calendar, but we will deal with what depends on We will try to make it happen the less the better. I repeat that sometimes it is very difficult to analyze that there is a single cause. They are injuries of all kinds, there is no pattern. We all have to demand much more from each other. “

Goal: “Good. Understanding the environments, you have to know how to live with that, but the important thing is what we talk about inside. Dani knows perfectly, because we have talked a lot, the confidence we have in him … His situation in summer, during and now. We have a goalkeeper of guarantees and level, with 24 just completed, and he is a goalkeeper of the present and future. We will try to take care of him, thinking about his growth and improvement “.