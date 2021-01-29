Paco López expects a “brave and daring” Levante in Valdebebas. The one from Silla does not renounce his DNA, no matter what rival he is, although he stresses that to get something out of this type of rivals “you have to make a little or less mistake than usual.” Regarding the fact of playing in Valdebebas, he clarified that “the stage will have nothing to do with it, the important thing is what happens within the game.” On the market, he said that “the possibilities exist, but the probabilities are slim”.

Real Madrid: “Well, yes, the game that I hope is logically playing against the greats and they have that potential, they are very demanding and tough games. To get something you have to do things very well. You have to make mistakes very little or less than usual. And then play with your weapons. Our idea is going to be the same when we play against rivals like this. Normally they have the ball and we will wait for our moments. There will be moments of suffering, of coming together, being in solidarity … and with the ball, daring. Any play can influence the rest of the game. “

Valdebebas: “Playing against Madrid or those players, with that talent … it doesn’t matter where you play and the scenario. We hope for the best Madrid, as it has already demonstrated in Vitoria. When they are comfortable and precise, you have to do things very well without the ball and you have to be very close to them to minimize their potential. Due to the way we play, we cannot think alone without the ball. The stage will have nothing to do with it, the important thing is what happens in the game. “

Sensations: “It is that that will never be known. We focus on the day-to-day. Work in the few days what we want to do tomorrow. Madrid continues to compete for the titles it is playing and it will be an ambitious team. I am convinced. But I am also sorry that we are going to see a daring Levante again. “

Defending: “Let’s see, it is evidence that we have to improve that aspect, go ahead. We talk about it after each game. We would like to be just as effective in both areas. We would be fighting for the Champions League. We want perfection and we look for it. Sometimes it is the short blanket. We are in this improvement and it is what we want. It is our workhorse and we want to continue insisting. The day we have that efficiency we would be fighting for things that do not correspond to the Levante. We will continue insisting “.

Injured: “We continue without De Frutos, Nikola and Campaña. The rest are fine. Some with fatigue from the other day. We have a few hours until the game.”

Cup preference: “I have no preference. We are focused on tomorrow’s game.”

Three games in a row: “It is what it is. We will never know if it is the best moment. The calendar has been like this for a long time and we have to face it. We have to go with enthusiasm, we do not lack that. We know that there are many games, adapt and get the best out of it. performance”.

Bardhi and Melero: “Everyone has options to play. Bardhi played 50 minutes the other day and has recovered quite well. We are going to wait the hours for tomorrow’s game. We have to think about where he comes from. We don’t want any more injuries.”

Of Fruits: “It is going very well. The truth is that we have spoken with the medical services and it is progressing well. But you already know the muscle injuries.”

Vukcevic: “They are working on it. He is working on that possible origin of those repeated low back pain and hopefully it will be solved when he returns.”

Market: “On the market it is the same as it was. The possibilities exist, but the probabilities are slim. There is always a possibility.”

Goals against: “It is true that just as last season we talked about being thrown a lot and this year it is the opposite and we continue to fit in. It has its individual part, its collective part. There is everything. It is something we continue to insist on. It is about improve and as the game is a continuum, defense and attack cannot be separated. Everything goes together. That is what we try to do in each training session. Sometimes we forget that the characteristics of our players are what they are. “

De Frutos, Campaña and Vukcevic, absences

Levante have announced the list of 22 men who will face Madrid in Valdebebas. Jorge De Frutos, José Campaña and Nikola Vukcevic are the only absences of the summons. While the subsidiary player, Edgar Sevikyan, enters the call.

The full list is as follows: Aitor, Koke, Cárdenas, Son, Coke, Miramón, Rober Pier, Vezo, Postigo, Duarte, Clerc, Toño, Malsa, Radoja, Melero, Rochina, Bardhi, Morales, Sevikyan, Dani Gómez, Sergio León and Roger.