How do you face the game against Elche?

Tomorrow’s game is complex and at the same time transcendental because the last two defeats have led us to make it a game to certify our permanence in the First Division. You have to take it that way.

Duarte can renew if he plays more than 45 minutes …

The contractual conditions do not determine an alignment for me. I know that there have been conversations with Duarte and I don’t know how the matter is.

After Villarreal and Sevilla, the calendar softens …

Tomorrow’s game against Elche seems like a final to me, which is where I put my attention. I do not think in another thing. There is no rival to give you a truce. The last rivals had talent and others have need. I hope we give 100% in every action, in every duel and we have personality.

Does it bother you that the message you convey that there is no peace of mind in your staff is not getting through?

It is not about launching any different speech. I have always respected opinions, but our obligation, regardless of the result, is to work and that the players give their all and maintain values ​​and identity marks. If the last two results have not been good, there will be things that we do not do quite well and we will have to insist. At the beginning of the League we were penultimate and last and I think that in difficult moments it tends to be very negative. My life turns upside down and I only think about being positive and keep improving.

How is the squad physically? How is this Campaign?

There are no last minute casualties. Campaña has not yet trained with the group and we must be careful with this injury.

Are you afraid that the fans will stay with this end of the season?

Here we try to win every game and I am not afraid of anything. As the head of the team, my goal is to win every possible game. The evaluations will have to be done at the end of the season and everyone will have their opinion of what we have done on matchday 38.

What do you think of Elche?

Escribá has given him a different nuance, but he still has players with a good technical level. He has very good footballers in one-on-one, like Fidel and Tete. They have Boyé, who is very difficult to neutralize because of his corpulence. The midfielders have a good technical level. All Primera teams have their strengths and weaknesses. We are going to try to have personality and influence those weaknesses to be a strong team that without the ball defends well and with the ball we show the details we have, such as being vertical, aggressive …

Do you have to work on aggressiveness, hunger or character in your team?

There are things that can be improved and others are more difficult. I live it normally because the results are not good and when that happens there is talk of a lack of character. We have been in the Levante for three and a half years and we have to demand much more of ourselves because that is what people demand of us. We have to motivate ourselves much more to give the fans what they ask for because they support everything. Time is the judge of general evaluations. I take my opinions well and they make me come up.

How is Roger?

He has had pubalgia for a long time and it is much better. The other day we gave him a break because playing three games in a week is the worst thing that can come. Let’s see if we can see the best Roger from here to the end.