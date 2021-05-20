As I did last season, Paco López pulls from the quarry to dismiss the season. The Silla technician has cited Álex Blesa, Eusebio Monzón, Edgar Sevikyan and Alejandro Cantero, already a regular in the first team at the end of the course, to receive a visit from Cádiz in a Ciutat de València for the first time with an audience since the pandemic.

The Valencian coach has the casualties of Sergio Postigo and Rubén Vezo, who have not overcome their different ailments. Nor with José Campaña, absent from the last session for personal reasons. While Nemanja Radoja and Nikola Vukcevic dismiss the course from the infirmary and remain low.

The full call is as follows: Aitor, Cárdenas, Coke, Son, Miramón, Róber Pier, Euse, Duarte, Toño, Clerc, Malsa, Doukouré, Melero, Bardhi, Rochina, De Frutos, Blesa, Sevikyan, Cantero, Morales, Dani Gómez, Sergio León and Roger.