Paco Lopez He talked about the game that his team will play tomorrow against Atlético, at the Wanda Metropolitano, just three days after drawing a draw at the Ciutat de València.

–After this match, they will have eight days for the first time this year until the next match. He said it was the last effort, will he do rotations or will he throw everything?

-I said penultimate. Throwing it all out makes me laugh. We have tried to manage everything. Given what has happened to us this week with Radoja, I am increasingly in agreement with the management that has been made of the team. We played 48 hours ago and we come from what we came from. Everyone works to help us. All is all. That’s why we have 24 players. Everyone is going to help us, whatever game it is. We do the management from here.

–Expecting a match script similar to 48 hours ago?

-We are going to play against the leader, the team that has only lost one game. It is not only what you want to do but what the opponent lets you do. I hope they have the ownership and the initiative and we try to make the best possible game without losing our DNA. We will try to compete in the same way. I don’t expect a game with us being tremendously dominant, against Osasuna I did expect it. And we lost.

–Do you think so many injuries and casualties detract from the competition?

-It is what it is. We all would have liked another calendar. That there hadn’t been the pandemic. Players are not machines. The pace of the games is brutal, the efforts are tremendous, it is being a tough season. When there are better players, the show improves. We assume it, everyone wants to win. And the consequence is injuries.

–Are you Vukcevic to play?

-He’s training normally, it’s a matter of picking up pace.

–Will eleven be very similar to last Wednesday?

-We have to assess many things: the effort of the other day, where we came from, if there is a risk of injury, the number of minutes of each player, the quality of the rival … We will get the eleven that we believe best for each game.

–And Doukouré?

-Doukouré has been unemployed for more than a year and previously another year. Train normally but you already know what it takes to get the rhythm of matches.

–Would Radoja arrive for the Cup semifinal, on March 4?

-The casualties of muscle injuries you already know that it is not easy to tell time. Minimum we already know what it is. This week we don’t have it. It will not be easy. I couldn’t tell you for the Cup semi-final. Me with these muscle injuries… I know how treacherous they are because I’ve experienced them as a player. We must be cautious, we already have precedents like that of José Campaña.