Paco Lopez (Chair, 1967) faces the challenge of putting Levante in a Copa del Rey final. The Valencian coach, born granota, confesses that he has not changed his routines, despite the fact that no one is aware that they are at the gates of history. The one from Silla analyzes it for AS.

I don’t know if I had ever been able to imagine Levante in a Copa del Rey semifinal.

Well, as I am not much to imagine and dream, I am to live in the present, well no. But we have found ourselves, because of the work that this team is doing, in a historic situation for this club. We are looking forward to Thursday.

What remains of that child who went to the central stands of Orriols?

It has been many years. I am impressed by how different everything is, how the club has changed, with all the laps it has taken. From Third, Second B … to how we are. Personally, take note, after my time as a footballer, after the years that I have been a coach, finding myself in this situation is a source of pride. First to have lived as a child as a fan and now to see him as a coach.

That central stand in which the public will be virtually. What a pity for a team like Levante not to live this historic night with their team.

Well yes, it is the only one but to all this. Not having people in our stadium. There you do at times imagine what it would have been like to experience this game with our fans at the stadium. It would have been amazing. He does not go anymore. But we are aware of the situation. The important thing is that we have them there, pushing from their homes, and we feel them close by. They are enjoying with their team whatever happens tomorrow. That is already important. This hobby deserves moments like this.

Did you dream of living magical nights in Orriols?

I’m telling you, it’s not something you expect. I also lived as a footballer that game against Écija after a great season. This hobby deserves a team in Valencia that can be up to the task. Which I think always has been. But in something that was very difficult or unexpected it is important to be able to give this joy to people.

Have your routines changed?

Not at all, everything the same. The preparation of the game has been like any other and the same day by day. The analysis of what we have done in the last game, which was precisely against them, similar or the same. With the only difference that you face the same rival. What has happened to us lately. But everything else is the same.

Do you feel that the players are having a long week?

Well, I do not think so. I don’t have that feeling. At least what I perceived this morning, which was the last training session. Before the session we usually talk to the players and they are the ones who do their housework and also analyze the rival. This morning we have been putting it into practice and we all see it together, what they have done too. Then we work it out. That’s why I tell you that I don’t have that feeling.

What feeling do you breathe these days?

It is true that nobody is aware that it is a historic match. It is a game that within the squad, except for three players, I don’t think there is anyone else who has played a semifinal of any competition. So it is normal, they are human. It is a time of more interviews, much more is said about the Levante than a normal week and those things are obviously noticeable.

I don’t know if he had any talks prepared, but listening to him it seems that it is a game to control that overexcitement, rather than stimulate it.

Of course, I think that is one of the problems that could arise in a team like ours, which is not used to this type of game. For example, Athletic is much more used than us. I think you don’t need motivation. I think that what you have to avoid is excessive activation. In the end, over-activation could hurt us. In that sense, what I detect is that the costumes are very mature. We try every day to relate more to work than to the result, that helps this type of game to come and the player knows that in the end the focus has to be put on the task and not so much on what you can win or lose.

On Thursday when I choose eleven, I understand that someone is going to be pissed off.

Look, in this type of game, in which you know that everyone wants to play it, I have the feeling that the footballer gets less angry. Because he knows that it is something historical, we can make history, we are already doing it, but for everyone it is very important. I think it is the game that worries me the least in that sense. Obviously everyone wants to play, but it is a game where everyone is aware that they have to help from their role at all times.

How do you balance the balance between enjoying yourself and arriving with the right tension?

I have always talked about that precisely, it is one of my messages since I arrived at the first team. This team has a habit of enjoying it from the maximum effort. I think it is one of the hallmarks of this group. We have tried to make it that way from day one. Do not confuse enjoying with not giving your all, not competing. It is that it has absolutely nothing to do with it. For me, the habit of enjoyment and that of maximum effort have to go hand in hand. I think this team has that spirit. The idea will always be to compete face to face against each rival, that we do that, and at the same time not lose our DNA.

What game is going through your head?

It is difficult to know what can happen during a match. You obviously have a plan. Then there is the rival, you know that in any play, in any mistake, everything can change. In general, one expects it to be an even game, as it happens against any rival in the category, and any detail can tip the balance. It is a game where the little details make the difference. But the most important thing is that we are focused on how to do things to beat Athletic, and from there live and manage the different moments of the match.

Is it good or bad to have faced you last Friday against them?

It is difficult to know. We already knew for a long time that it was going to be like that, you try to adapt and draw the appropriate conclusions from each game. From the first leg of the Cup, from the game the other day … You never know if it’s good, bad or fair. They will have done the same, the corresponding analysis, and we will try to improve what we have done in the previous game. But it’s something you never know.

How does the body stay with so many casualties?

It is something that you also get used to. That this kind of thing can happen. In the years in which we have been, look at the streaks we have had, of not having any center-back at times, or as the case of these weeks, that we have gone from having five midfielders to practically having only one. We will never make excuses. We try to turn difficulties into one more challenge. We want to grow and improve ourselves. In addition, as I have repeated many times, for me the word team with capital letters is very important and in this sense it takes on more importance.

Can you see the evolution of Athletic since the arrival of Marcelino?

Well, it is clearly seen that it is a team with the identity of its coach. They have adapted quickly and he has implemented the ideas he has. It is a team that also suits the way in which Marcelino approaches his approach. They already showed it in the Super Cup against Madrid and Barcelona. That makes you see the potential that that team and its players have; not only a coach with Marcelino’s experience, but also the squad he has.

In the first leg in San Mamés they stood up and in what way.

We always have the idea of ​​competing face to face against any rival. But it is true that Athletic is one of those teams that has not done us well at all, honestly. We lost in the League 2-0 and I think it was the worst game this team has played this year. Last year I remember that they beat us 0-2 at La Nucía and 2-1 at San Mamés. It is a team that has not finished going well for us. But that does not mean, as we did in the first leg or the other day, that we are not prepared to win. At one game we are prepared to beat any team. But we are aware of what we have in front of us.

I don’t know if his idea was always very clear, beyond shaping it over time and adapting it to the players available to him.

You always have ideas that you believe in and, more importantly, that you try to convince the players with. But like everything in life, this is continuous learning, continuous improvement, non-stop. Despite the idea, which is important, the key is to persuade and convince the players to believe in that idea.

Do you feel like a reference?

No, I’m not one to feel anything at all. What I have always said since the first day I arrived in the First Division is that there are coaches in lower categories who are prepared and trained. What happens is that not everyone fits, not all people have that moment. But the Spanish coach in general is becoming a more prepared coach and more capable of training at a professional level. Obviously that also requires continuous recycling, not stopping, insisting and taking advantage of the moments. But I don’t feel like a reference. In that sense, I don’t really like the role, honestly.

The elite prize comes to him with 50 years. How did you keep the flame of passion so long?

Precisely when your profession is vocational, I think that comes out for you. It is born to you. There is no more secret. The day that I no longer feel that passion, I will leave it. Because it is a very demanding profession.

What does it mean to be able to aspire to a final and more with Levante?

It is something historical. Imagine what it means for Levantinism and the Granotas. I think history is done and everything we can get on Thursday is an added bonus. We are going to do everything possible and give everything to do so. But already, from the outset, I think people are proud of their team.