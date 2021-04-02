Paco López was clear at a press conference: Huesca was more effective in winning at Orriols and they are concerned about the state of their team with the ball. It is difficult for Levante to reach the opposite goal in recent weeks, a fact that is reflected in the last two defeats gran. The team has scored a goal in the last four games.

Explanation: “We already said in the previous one that a team was coming that was not going to be easy. If we didn’t improve our level we were going to have a bad time. They have been more effective and have won.”

Intensity: “I did not speak of a lack of intensity. It is a resource that is used in football that I do not understand. We were not forceful in the actions of the goals against Betis. Today we have not been correct and in the last meters it is difficult for us to find a goal . The dominance has been clear to us, but without hurting. It is difficult for us to find ourselves with the ball. Previously I think they have shot twice. That is the difference in the First Division. Huesca played a lot, a lot, and we despite not having his urgency we played a lot and that the dressing room has to be clear about “.

Aim: “I totally agree. I said about the objective two weeks ago, not because we have two defeats. I know how we are and where we come from. Here you give your highest level and you are right or it is very difficult to win. If on top of it the specific errors take advantage of them the rival … One thing is to play against Betis, with great footballers, and another thing is today’s game, where the success has been key “.