Paco Lopez he faces the Sevilla game with greater optimism than the market close. “Honestly, I see it difficult for someone to come”, said the Silla technician during the press conference prior to the crash, where he praised the Julen Lopetegui squad. “For me, Sevilla is the most complete team in LaLiga”, qualified the Valencian, who assured that it is one of the teams “that best play this sport”. However, he is confident in the possibilities of his team at Pizjuán.

Seville: “Obviously, when you win it is always a shot of energy, but you also know that we make our analyzes from the game and not the result. I say this because after the first game we had doubts and now we do not think that we are an invincible team. our line and in that sense the team is very excited. For me, Sevilla is the most complete team in LaLiga, regardless of budgets or level of players, but I understand that it is one of the teams that best play this sport and have sensational players , both with the ball and without the ball. It is a very hard-working and hard-working team. “

Double pivot: “I understand that the same recipe cannot apply to all teams. Not all are the same. We try to value the rivals, our squad … there are so many variants to choose a lineup, without losing our style. Our obligation is to analyze what what happens in the game, what we do well, how the rival plays and based on that we will see if we continue. There is a lot of variety and that is why we have a squad with different and very heterogeneous characteristics. “

Week-by-week shift: “Understanding that there are three games this week and we have already experienced it after the confinement. I am sure that there will be changes almost by obligation. Based on everything we will decide what is best for each game. I anticipate that there may be changes.”

Roger: “The other day he left half an hour and it went well. You have to go little by little. We have Thursday and we have Sunday again. The important thing is that he is back with us.”

Scheme: “We do not adapt to the rival, we take the rival into account. It’s a nuance. Besides, no two rivals are the same. So, with all the information we have about the players, which is the main thing, we try to get the initial plan right and the possible plan throughout the game. Our DNA is still there, another thing is the nuances that we give it in each game. “

Rochina: “Not at the moment. He has been with the group for two days and we will have to wait. After the break he will be there.”

Morales: “If we review last season when you ask me about him, I think that if you look at the answers it was always the same. Morales is a very important player for us. He continues to work with enthusiasm at his age. You cannot deny his involvement and commitment. Now has started well in terms of success. “

Market: “Honestly, I see it difficult for someone to come, but the possibility also exists. The possibilities are less.”

Melero: “Yes, let’s see, in fact last year he already played a game like this last season. It is a position that is not new for him, because he occupies the spaces well from the second row, he is a worker … It is true that in Huesca It was not the same structure. With our system it is a player that can be adapted perfectly. “

Front reference: “As we do not have it, we use the player who can give us that solution. That is why I have said that it is not always the same recipe. We will try to take advantage of the characteristics that we have in the squad.”

First days sensations: “What I liked the most about the team in these games, since the game, is the personality it has had in both games. Trying to be ourselves, being protagonists without losing our DNA. After losing the game, I give it importance how the team did in Pamplona. To say the least, there have also been things. We had mistakes that are not normal for this team that lead us to conceal goals, not live certain moments of the game. “

Documentary film: “With the desire to see it, the people who see it will decide. I know it was many hours of recording. We show ourselves as we are. I hope it is to the liking of the people, and of our people.”

Seville: “The truth is that it is not a game to take into account either. It was a preparation match more for them than for us. More minutes were played, with many players from the filia, we adapted to them and gave minutes to those who had not played. on Sunday”.

Meeting: “I say again that we are going to play against the runner-up of the European Super Cup, falling with little against Bayern, champions of the Europa League … It is a team with few defects and many virtues. But we have shown that we do not have him fear of anyone and we will face the game as always, whoever the rival is. Logic says that there are not many possibilities, but we will try to be brave and have personality “.

Bell: “I already told you last week. I say what I feel, I said what I felt about the Campaign and he showed it on Sunday. I have not spoken with him about that issue and there are situations that I cannot intervene. I cannot worry. My occupation is tomorrow’s game. There are only a few days left. Each probability is lower, but until the last day there is always the possibility. “

Rochina Renovation: “I do not know what will happen with his renewal. I spoke with him this summer and until he is here he will give everything. I have no doubt about that and hopefully the best for both of them will be achieved. Both club and Rochina. This It’s a thing of two. But what interests me is the day-to-day performance. “

Calendar: “Well, yes. I don’t know if many people have noticed that. I, of course, have. Since the calendar came out. And especially because of the situation in the stadium. How many away games, the rivals … Of course they have This victory in El Sadar was important. Now we have two games and whether the result of the two games is positive or negative, our idea is going to be the same. There is still a very long way to go. We know the ups and downs that there are along of the season, that is precisely why our emotional state should not be conditioned by the results. Our path and the process are clear to us. “

Documentary film: “I have no idea what will come out. I do not know how it is focused, but I know that they reduce it a lot. Each character lasts an hour or so. Yes, I would like the fans to see how these players work, how they work in the Raise up and hopefully a little bit of all of that would be shown. But for the fans, the important thing is that the player gets the ball in every game. “