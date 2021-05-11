Barcelona arrive at the Ciutat de València in the final stretch of the fight for the title and it is inevitable to remember one of the great nights lived in Orriols. On the penultimate round of 2017-18, Valverde’s team arrived at the granota fiefdom with LaLiga under their arms, but with the aim of closing an immaculate season. They had not fallen in the 36 previous days of the championship and had just beaten Villarreal 5-1.

In front, the Raise of a Paco López recently arrived on the Granota bench and in the First Division at 50 years of age, with only eleven days ahead to certify permanence. Eight wins, one draw and two losses confirmed Silla as the ideal coach for the project in his first experience in the elite. His great night came against Barça. A day that was etched in his memory and in the retina of the thousands of fans who filled the stands of the Ciutat.

The Catalans, who had been intractable throughout the season, succumbed to the torrent of granota football. 5-1 was reached by putting Levante in front of the champion. Boateng, with a hat-trick, and Bardhi, double, they came out on their shoulders, even though Coutinho and Suárez tried to amend the tie. Paco López already knows what it is to spoil the party for Barça, which comes to Orriols this time with LaLiga at stake.