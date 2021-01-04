Paco Lloret (Valencia, 1960) He has been telling the works, miracles and also misfortunes of Valencia CF for four decades in the media and in books. His latest media adventure, Play Radio Valencia; his latest literary work, ‘Bronco y Copero II’ (Editorial Arbena). The account with the nose of the journalist and the rigor of the historian. Lloret is a walking newspaper archive and in his mind he has archived alignments, anecdotes and confessions of Valencian myths. For years he has been telling them every week in Las Provincias and has just published the second edition of Bronco y Copero, with a foreword by Rafa Lahuerta, a compilation of articles that explain that “Dreaming that we have no roof” that Seville dyed black and white in May 2019 is much more than a canvas.

What led you to write a second volume of Bronco y Copero?

Well, to a certain extent because the readers themselves have asked for it. I have noticed that those who read the first volume, after three years of new articles in Las Provincias, seeing that some material had accumulated, wanted another compilation. And it is also ensuring a legacy, that the memory of what has been written is preserved, because I know that there are people who keep them on newspaper, but grouped together in a book is easier.

How is the process of preparing the texts? He has been writing them for several years in Las Provincias and despite the fact that they are always linked to current affairs, a party or a news item, he always manages to dust a good story.

My little daughter asked me how I was inspired and if my memory didn’t run out. If I have had some weeks in which I had the feeling of not knowing what I was going to write about. But some story always comes to the rescue. Usually he pretends that he is always linked to a party, an event or the present. But there are times when I lose my mark. I scratch my head a bit and look for that link.

Are all the stories in your head?

You all have them in your memory… but there are times when I need to contrast and find more information. Memory can fool you. For example, in the last one I wrote, in reference to Valencia’s first signing in January, I talked about the arrival of Iglesisas and did not remember that he had been to clubs like Barcelona or Logroñés … In general I always have to look for information, because if you trust only your memory you can be wrong.

Talking about history requires being rigorous.

I try to be, really. I scourge myself to be one and when I realize that I have failed in some data, it hurts. But I don’t just try to be rigorous, I also try to make the story enjoyable. Put it in context and find a story. Broaden the look and make it more entertaining for the reader.

Paco Lloret, signing a book by Bronco y Copero II.

What is the last piece of information that you have had to search thoroughly in the newspaper library?

I have had to work hard on this that I am telling you about Iglesias. But also other recent ones such as the number 10. Kempes is linked in Valencia with number 10, but I tried to find that, for example, he did not win any of his titles in Valencia with that number. It is a subject that I tried to be rigorous.

Since when do you keep files at home?

I have a lot of biography saved. Club magazines from the 70s and 80s. I was a great reader of AS Color and I lost some copies that I have recovered thanks to your digital edition. I have many books and I also consult the internet. There are web pages that are reliable.

Which story of the many that you tell in the two volumes is most special to you?

There are some. For example, it was important for me to recreate the arrival of Di Stéfano to Valencia in the 70s. I investigated and found very curious data. For example, what you said on the day of your presentation. Di Stéfano introduced himself explaining that he liked Valencia in defense but not in attack. Then you see his trajectory and you realize that he effectively kept the defense almost intact and the forward renewed it entirely. And then quirky trips like Split in the 1971 European Cup, which was an odyssey because a lot happened. The Yugoslav authorities put up a lot of obstacles and the game was very tough. A pitched battle in the changing rooms …

It says on the back cover that Valencia has more past than present …

In truth it is a phrase that Rafa Lahuerta says in the prologue. I want to highlight your contribution. The prologue that he writes is highly recommended and was to put the icing on the cake. Rafa makes an interesting reflection on what Valencia is.

“I wish I could travel back in time and return to Mestalla to the first game I went with my father”

And how do you see the present?

I see it with concern, concern and hope. The reality is what it is, hence the concern and concern. But hope never has to be lost.

How do you think the Peter Lim era will be remembered?

It will be written as the great disappointment. The great solution was the great disappointment. Many in good faith trusted that with his arrival Valencia would make a qualitative leap, but time has proved us who were more cautious. Six years later, time has shown that there was reason to doubt.

And what article would you offer to read to the owner?

Probably the articles that talk about what happened during the Centennial. There it was shown what Valencia means as a feeling. The civic march of March 18 is the essence of Valencianism. What Valencia represents and is. The sad thing is that it was not thought at that moment that it was going to plummet as it has fallen.

It is said that the current one is the time of greatest social crisis in Valencia. As a historian, do you agree?

Yes, definitely. Here are some very special ingredients. I lived through the crisis of 86 as a journalist. We all had a feeling of seeing something unknown, such as the descent of Valencia. But there was a social reaction that rescued the club. The Valencian political society, the economy, the journalistic world, the fans… there was total support for the entity. It was a football without as many interests as today. Everything was more spontaneous and transparent and Valencia was rescued with the collaboration of all. The players too, of course. But now is a different time.

His articles tell stories of myths, but also of people. Has Valencia lost its familiarity as a club, its closeness?

Soccer has changed. Life in general has changed. But it is true that that component of closeness so endearing that Valencia had has disappeared. But I still hold on when I see Gaya, Carlos Soler, Lato, Jaume… even people like Gabriel Paulista. Those players continue to maintain the spirit of closeness as always.

That nearby Valencia was itself Españeta, to whom he dedicates a tribute text.

With Españeta I have lived many anecdotes and stories. Before you spent two days traveling with them for a league game and I remember a thousand funny episodes lived with him. Españeta was endearing, reliable, honest… The book was in workshops when he left us, but we made an effort to include an article as a tribute because it deserved it. Españeta is familiarity, proximity. People who make any sacrifice because Valencia is their life.

What remains of the Valencia Bronco and Copero?

Well, the legend and the story remain. But there is also the final of 2019. This is a team that when it takes the Cup seriously, the fight and the fight. We all lived an unforgettable final in Seville. And we are not talking about the “Electric Forward” or Puchades. We talked about only two years ago. Valencia Bronco y Copero is a guarantee of identity as a club.

Can you give me your Valencia eleven for articles?

If it’s because of the articles… Abelardo, Juan Sol and Antón on the sides; Mestre, central defender; Paquito, Roberto and Claramunt in the middle… with Fernando; and above Waldo and Kempes, Valdez.

If you were offered a time machine, what game would you like to see again at Mestalla?

What a nice question. Hopefully I could travel back in time to the first game I played with my father in 66. Valencia-Córdoba.

What a nice answer.

And who would like to be able to interview again or do it for the first time because they were gone when you started in journalism?

I would love to sit down with Pasieguito again and talk about football and life with him. What a great talker!

What article would you like not to have to write?

Phew. Here you put the gun to my head. I would like not to have to write anything bad about Valencia in the future and, obviously, not to relive what I experienced in 86. I still do not see this Valencia so destroyed. I think you have to win a game and I am confident that this will reverse the situation.