Asking to join your lives in holy matrimony is usually a moment that moves everyone, since marriage proposals are extremely special, therefore, Paco decided to take advantage of the fact that he was on Televisa’s morning show, ‘Hoy‘, to leave the empanadas and ask his girlfriend to marry him.

Paco el de las empanadas, who became a trend on social networks in 2016, due to a video in which he appears selling on the beach in Acapulco, the Mexican businessman, Arturo Elías Ayub, even invited him to work with him.

Francisco Orihuela, over the years, has remained in the spotlight of the media and Internet users, due to multiple controversies in which he has been involved, because although his charisma and ingenuity stand out, he recently made an impact when he was caught working as a waiter. in a club in Puebla.

However, this Wednesday, September 13, when attending the Televisa program as a special guest, after sharing a camera with the hosts Arath de la Torre, Andrea Escalona and Tania Rincón, Paco made an impact by sharing a special moment with viewers.

The entrepreneur, after attending the live program of ‘Hoy’, to say phrases in different languages, which he learned by selling his empanadas on the beaches of Acapulco, He asked the cameras for permission to ask his partner to marry him.

After Paco’s girlfriend, Laura, entered the forum of the Hoy program, the young man got down on one knee, took out an advertisement and proposed to her. to his girlfriend, who without hesitation accepted.

Therefore, after saying ‘Yes’, the host Tania Rincón thanked Paco for allowing her to be part of that important moment in her life.