The arrival of Paco Jémez has revitalized the You Ibizathat with the Andalusian on his bench he has placed himself as the leader of his group of First Federation. The Balearic Islands add six consecutive victories, a spectacular streak on which he was asked on Friday at the press conference prior to the match of his team corresponding to Day 27 of the League, which he receives this Saturday at the Yeclano (20.00 hours).

Paco Jémez, known for his mad way of speaking, caught attention with his response to the spectacular moment of UD Ibiza, although he gave importance to that streak using a striking comparison that, he said, he used Juanma Lillonow Pep Guardiola assistant at Manchester City. «Statistics are like thongs, they show a lot but cover the most important. And he was right. They show many things, but do not go to the quid of the matter, ”replied the Canarian coach. An answer that has become viral on social networks and has been very criticized by many users.

The Canarian coach, who already trained the UD Ibiza in the 2021-22 season, joined the Balearic team in November last year as a replacement for Pep Martí. In the 14 games that he has addressed to the Pitiuso team, Jémez accumulates nine victories, a draw and four losses.

The Lbiza is the current Group II leader of First RFEF tied to points with the AD Ceuta, although he heads the classification for his best scoring numbers. If the Balearic Islands beat this Saturday, they will establish a new record of consecutive wins in their history, a possibility to which his coach also referred to: "We want to have numbers to make the little story, we want this streak to last as much as possible."









It is not the first time that Paco Jémez, a technician with an explosive character, draws attention with controversial statements criticizing his own players, facing the press or attacking against other teams and managers.