The days continue to pass in Verde Valle and the directive commands by Amaury Vergara and Ferdinand Iron They still do not have the technical director to be able to start with the project that Hierro proposes, and it is that during the last days the name of Albert Celades would have sounded to reach the bench, a technical director who for Fernando Hierro can have the expected results with the Guadalajara.
However, Iron’s main option could get into complications due to various aspects, that is why they have not presented the new technical director. Given this, Hierro does not intend to wait and is already looking for option two, to probe and arrive at the bank of the Guadalajara.
It is said from the Barrio de Vallecas in the city of Madrid that Hierro knocked on the door of Paco Jemez who could be placed as an aspiring technical director of Chivas from Guadalajara.
It should be remembered that among the options, Paco is a technical director who meets the characteristics that Hierro mentioned in a press conference, given that Jémez has already directed in Mexico, especially Cruz Azul, who did not have the expected participation. On the other hand, he has also managed in Europe mainly at the first level with Rayo Vallecano.
#Paco #Jémez #arrive #Chivas #del #Guadalajara #Celades #complication
