Guadalajara Jalisco.- Paco Ignacio Taibo II presented his book ‘La libertad. Thirteen stories for history’ at the International Book Fair of Guadalajara, a job that took him at least seven years of research.

Through the pages of this book, Paco Ignacio Taibo follows the stories of a tenant strike in Veracruz in 1992, supported by prostitutes, or that of an American actor who trafficked arms in Yugoslavia, events so different but with something in common; They gave their lives for freedom.

the book was written during the days of confinement of the pandemicwith the time offered by confinement.

“I said ‘What am I going to write?” and the answer is ‘you have a book there’ that I knew very little about, I knew it was going to be called freedom and whose narrative axis was a series of stories of characters who lived and died for freedom”, he assured.

The writer claims that all stories were thoroughly investigatedwith the intention of ‘leaving no gap’.

“In the end I had 13 storiesI lost two along the way due to a lack of depth in the investigation, I did not feel they were mature from a historical point of view and I came up with a book of 13 stories that could no longer be called freedom, but then what the hell is it going to be called? and I said ‘it will be called ‘La Libertad and below 13 stories for history’, the historian stated.

This book also confirmed for Paco Ignacio Taibo that literature is proof that literature is pure oxygen for him.

“This is the story of a book born in difficult times for Mexico and for me, which demonstrated to me what I already knew, that literature is pure oxygen, it is the ability to charm, tame snakes, it is a battle against your own limits. , it is self-confident, a sense of humor but it is also bulletproof love and adoration and together the enormous pleasure of proving over and over again that narrative history can be exciting”, the writer finished.

