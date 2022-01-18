Real Madrid announced this Tuesday the death at 88 years of age of the legendary Paco Gento, the only player in football history to have won six European Cups.

“Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Francisco Gento, honorary president of Real Madrid and one of the greatest legends of our club and of world football,” the club said in a statement.

Known as the ‘Galerna del Cantábrico’, this fast left winger played 18 seasons for Real Madrid between 1953 and 1971, being the man who has won the most titles with the white team with 23 trophies.

This record was equaled on Sunday by the Brazilian Marcelo with the conquest of the Super Cup in Riyadh.

In his record, the six European Cups won with the white team stand out, being the only player in the history of football to have achieved it.

These trophies are joined by 12 Leagues, 2 Spanish Cups, 1 Intercontinental Cup, 1 Small World Cup and 2 Latin Cups.

Gento, who played 600 games and scored 182 goals, was one of the architects of Real Madrid in the 1950s and 1960s, which had other names such as Alfredo Di Stéfano or the Frenchman Raymond Kopa.

“The figure of Paco Gento faithfully represents all the values ​​of Real Madrid, and has been and will continue to be a benchmark for Real Madrid and for the world of sport,” Real Madrid added on Tuesday.

“Madridistas and all football fans will always remember him as one of their great myths,” the merengue club insisted.

In addition to his great career at Real Madrid, Gento also experienced success with the Spanish team, with which he was capped 43 times, being one of the members of the team that won the 1964 European Championship.

