Francisco ‘Paco’ Flores Cabral, one of the most representative faces of Panamericana Televisión, said goodbye to the screens of his television house on Friday, July 29. Through his accounts on Instagram and Twitter, the journalist announced his departure after having been in charge of the programs “24 hours noon” and “Dominical” in the last seven years, in addition to holding the position of chief editor. channel website.

Graduated from the Faculty of Communication Sciences and Arts of the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, he developed his facet as a writer in parallel and to date has published the books “This is TV”, “Smudges and new stories” and “Peru in quarantine” .

‘Paco’ Flores announces his retirement from Panamericana

“Today I say goodbye to ’24 hours noon’. Thanks to this wonderful team, to my extraordinary friends and colleagues who made these 9 years an important stage in my career”, wrote ‘Paco’ Flores on Twitter.

29.7.2022 | Farewell to Paco Flores from Panamericana Television. Photo: capture Twitter

Colleagues say goodbye to ‘Paco’ Flores

On Instagram, the journalist Marisol García recalled the work she developed with “Paco” Flores. “(We did) one of my longest live broadcasts on TV. It was on 11/15/2020 in the midst of a political crisis”, she wrote, alluding to the day Manuel Merino resigned from the presidency of Peru after a wave of nationwide protests.

Speaking again about his colleague, he said: “Paco is a great professional, super chancón, with an elephant memory and very articulate to interview and give opinions, in addition to being a great co-worker”.

29.7.2022 | Marisol García says goodbye to Paco Flores. Photo: Instagram capture

For its part, the driver of “24 hours noon”, Pamela Acosta, wrote in his Instagram stories: “Many successes in whatever comes, my dear ‘Paco’ Flores. I’m going to miss you a lot, partner.”

29.7.2022 | Pamela Acosta says goodbye to Paco Flores. Photo: Instagram capture

The sports journalist Omar Ruiz de Somocurcio was another of the colleagues who left a farewell message for ‘Paco’ Flores in the comments: Hug Paco! The best for you, it was a pleasure to share these 9 years!”