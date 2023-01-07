In February it will be nine years since the disappearance of Paco de Lucía, who died in February 2014 in Playa del Carmen (Mexico). The value of his work and the influence it has had is not in dispute: flamenco guitar continues to evolve with his contributions and those of his generation mates, together with those of the guitarists who have succeeded them in at least two generations. later. The echo of Paco de Lucía is revealed in many of his protagonists in very different ways and in a more or less explicit way, as can happen in these two recently published recordings.

The one by Niño Josele (Almería, 1974), Galaxias, is the tenth of his production and reflects the freedom of a career in which he spent 10 years touring with Paco de Lucía. However, and beyond the importance of that stage, in that trajectory there is a before and after: the publication in 2006 of what was only his third recording, Peace, based on the recreation of the repertoire of pianist Bill Evans. At that time, its producers, Fernando Trueba and Javier Limón, wrote: “[Este] This is not a flamenco or fusion record, but a jazz record where a flamenco guitarist occupies the pianist’s bench”. Three years later, he would consolidate the format, already with his own compositions and clearly flamenco styles, in Spanish.

Niño Josele has not ceased since then to exercise his leadership to enrich the language of his instrument, through meetings and confluences with other musicians, especially from the world of jazz. There are his contributions to the collective work Miles Español. New Sketches of Spain (2009) or his work with the pianist Chano Domínguez (Duo, 2014). There are also two returns to the more flamenco guitar in his recording career, such as La venta del alma (2009) and, especially, the celebrated El mar de mi ventana (2012), with collaborations, among others, with his countryman Tomatito and Paco de Lucia

‘Galaxies’ does not hide its international projection, with the participation of Rubén Blades in a song

The imprint of genius is perceptible in more than one moment of this Galaxies. With Chick Corea, an inevitable point of connection, he tackles the first cut, recorded before the disappearance of the American musician: a rumba in which the guitar sounds resolutely flamenco and inserts naturally into the pianist’s moog sequences. Immediately, we find the bulería ‘La vida’, with an air that ends up evoking the maestro from Algeciras. Next, another rumba, ‘La graciosa’, along with Jorge Pardo’s flute, abounds in similar sensations: very orderly picados, despite its speed, along with clearly beautiful arpeggios. The same thing happens with the bulerías in which the flamenco cante of Rosario La Tremendita accompanies.

The album does not hide its international projection, which is enriched by the participation of Panamanian salsa singer Rubén Blades, whom he accompanies on the song ‘No pasa nada’, dedicated “to our friend Paco”. Another collaboration that reinforces the transversality of the work and its miscegenation is that of the Colombian harpist Edmar Castañeda, with whom he travels to the realm of the verdiales on the song ‘Caballo andaluz’. A joyous exchange with a certain final melancholy. The guitarist reserves just one cut for his solo performance, the composition ‘Te recuerdo’, dedicated to his father: a space in which lyricism and sentiment predominate. A haven of peace in a recording dominated by joy and positivity. Not in vain, we find three rumbas and three bulerías, recognizedly festive rhythmic structures. From his position of leader and exhibiting maturity, it could be said that, in his new work, Niño Josele pays a joyful tribute surrounded by great musicians and friends.

Promotional portrait of the artist Niño Seve.

The memory of Paco de Lucía is not lacking in the recording debut of Niño Seve (Córdoba, 1982), either. Moon of the Jewish quarter (The Music Drugstore). He appears explicitly in the second cut, a bulería por soleá in which the guitar really cries evoking him, an interpretation that is crowned with the torn cante of Duquende, another artist who also toured with the maestro. That is just one of the themes of a work that, in some way, summarizes the work and career of an artist who, from the beginning, drew attention for his virtuosity on concert flamenco guitar. He clearly shows this in the exciting rondeña, dedicated to his grandfather, and in the taranta, which, in its very name, ‘Bordón Minero’, is inspired by the time when he won that award in the La Unión contest. (1999). These are capital pieces, long, smooth and brilliant, in which technical mastery does not deny expressiveness or lyricism. The zapateado, another of the usual concert pieces, is modern in its conception and earned him the prize for guitar at the National Contest of Córdoba in 2013.

Some luminous soleares would complete this section, within a recording that offers a dozen cuts, in which practically no flamenco style is repeated. The guitarist thus shows a wide range of touches and accents, being accompanied by a band on some of the songs. It happens with the first cut, a rumba in which he flies over the electric bass line and dares with the electric guitar. The bass is also present in the alegrías and in the final bulerías, in which Rafael de Utrera shines. This facet of accompaniment to cante is something that Niño Seve usually does with his countryman Manuel Moreno Maya the peel, whom he escorts in his very personal interpretation of the seguiriya by Manuel Torre. He also accompanies the young Reyes Carrasco in her performances, and with her he does her zambra.

The recording, which can be guessed made with care (it was recorded between 2019 and 2022), comes to suppose a record presentation letter from a more than recognized musician. His display of creativity and the wide range of resources that he exhibits guarantee surprises and satisfaction.

‘galaxies’ child Josele

beat clap

‘Jewish Quarter Moon’ Child Seve

The Music Drugstore

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.