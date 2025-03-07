03/06/2025



Updated 03/07/2025 at 8:01 p.m.





María de los Ángeles Castellanosformer Secretary of Social Policies, Agenda 2030 and Employment of Workers’ Commissions (CCOO) of Castilla-La Mancha, has filed a social demand against the leader of this union in the region, Paco de la Rosafor alleged “sexual harassment, workplace harassment and harassment due to sex.” For these last two issues, the lawsuit is also directed against Javier Ortega, Secretary of Organization of CCOO Castilla-La Mancha during the last eight years; and against Raquel PayoSecretary of Social, Institutional and Occupational Health of the Union in the region.

Speaking to ABC and asked for the reasons that have led her to go to the social and non -criminal route against these leaders of CCOO, a union where she works more than twenty years ago, Castellanos explained that «because I am also a worker and There has been a violation of fundamental rights. “Labor legislation also includes that possibility,” says Castellanos, who says he reserves the possibility of taking other measures “at another time.”

The plaintiff arrived at the union in 2003 and in these years she has been a secretary of Finance, at first with José Luis Gil, and then as Employment Secretary with Paco de la Rosawho last summer announced that the General Secretariat would leave the union, which Javier Ortega, who presented his candidacy on January 21, 2025.

The facts that Castilians denounce They have been “continuously” since 2010 And then others that have occurred until 2024, he says. The alleged sexual harassment by Paco de la Rosa “has been a continuous thing,” a “hard process,” he says, “that she finds it difficult to speak.”









Although he prefers not to go into details, in the demand he tells what he has lived. «I provide evidence of this And the story of the facts chronologically over time, ”says Castellanos.

Among the evidence attached to substantiate demand is a series of WhatsApps, “insinuations” and a relationship of facts that “explain what happened.”

Now, the 52 -year -old plaintiff, is waiting for the trial set by the end of April. The social judge must also assess whether there has been a violation of the right to privacy. In this regard, the plaintiff says that “they get into issues about who my partner is, or if I can or may not be with my partner.” «All this is a violation of fundamental rights as the right to privacy and many other things»He concludes.

In this regard, says the plaintiff who, at present, does not hold any position in workers’ commissions because “my partner did not like.” It was the Executive in full who decided to withdraw her functions as a secretary of Employment “becauseYes, Paco de la Rosa decided and gave him his support“, says.

He says that the day he was withdrawn in CCOO called Paco de la Rosa to his office. «He told me that he ceased, that he had already made the decision, that he had bothered him a tweet my partner had put, and that I had already warned that continuing with my partner was incompatible with continuing in the executive. I stayed dusty And I went to my house crying ».

This happened on January 25, 2024, according to it. However, Castellanos remained a member of the executive as a vowel. «I did not want to resign, although they pressed me to do it, but I have no reasons to resign because I haven’t done anything wrongif I had done it would not be my quiet conscience, ”he says.

Castellanos claims to have “very bad” in this process, and emphasizes that he has not abandoned his job in CCOO based on his “ideological convictions.”

Also points out that for these facts He has been on labor decline and in pharmacological treatment therapy To be able to continue at work. «It has been hard but I have not done anything wrong, it is other people who have done it wrong. In this organization there are many people who are working very well to defend those principles that inspire the union, ”he argues.

Castellanos continues his story by remembering that “there was a time when I fell, I could not and, in addition, they isolated me.”

«Now, with medication and therapy I am more strengthened, but I am 52 years old, which is a factor of vulnerability They have used because they know that for me, in addition, It would be difficult to look for work as a woman and with a work experience of more than 20 years in the union. They also know that I am economically vulnerableI live alone, I have a mortgage, and take advantage of it ».

When Castellanos denounced harass I had leaked allegedly secret information of CCOO On the reform of access to retirement », what she denies because” to begin with, the position of the union was public and known, and I had no secret information or any power so that the deputies of Podemos vote in one direction or in another. It is absurd. The threats have been constant », and that even some of the messages he allegedly received from Paco de la Rosa” occurred at dawn. “

It also alludes to an episode occurred within an elevator, of which there are no witnesses: “He kissed me … when I was a simple worker.” «He says that where the cameras are to demonstrate it, but what I do is a relationship of comments and messages in which reference is made to what happened, and in the space where it happened; And all this has been recurring many years later. Anyway, Sexual harassment does not need to be repeated: With a single fact, it has already happened, and there the labor legislation is clear. It is the stalker who has to demonstrate the consent, which he cannot, because there has been no consent, ”he says.

CCOO statement

Before the request for information from the ABC newspaper and “the need to transfer precise and truthful information,” workers’ commissions from Castilla-La Mancha wants to send the following considerations “in a statement sent to this newspaper on Thursday night:«There is no criminal procedure Against none of the people with responsibilities in the union organization in relation to crimes of harassment or sexual nature. Yes a labor demand has been submitted in which a person who has had responsibilities in the Regional Executive Commission of CCOO claims economic compensation in disagreement with its cessation at the beginning of the year, and the consequent return to its previous job. The lawsuit, dated last October, has been in a social court, and It is directed against the union and several people, men and women of the regional management. The restructuring of the work areas of the Regional Directorate of CCOO CLM was at all times a decision adjusted to the norms of the organization. It was approved democratically by the people who make up the regional executive January 25, 2024by majority votes, with the abstention of the ceased person and without any vote against, as established statutory, and in accordance with the established competences ».

«CCOO CLM has a protocol of sexual harassment and by reason of sex, a mechanism that allows you to immediately stop any inappropriate behavior. It implies that it is the organization itself that will lead to criminal via A crime as serious as this. This procedure was activated in March 2024 from the knowledge of a complaint towards the general secretary of a working person of the organization. In accordance with the established operation, a commission maintained a series of interviews with related people to obtain testimonies and collect all kinds of indications of the alleged inadequate behavior. The final report of said commission, After an exhaustive research, he ruled out the existence of indications of sexual harassment and harassment due to sex ».

The union, which reserves the right to exercise legal actions in defense of its image and reputation, «underlines the climate of respect, collaboration and equality that has been effort to build and maintain in each of the work spaces of CCOO, and will always act ex officio to prevent, and stop, any indication of discrimination, abuse or harassment».