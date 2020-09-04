Francisco Cubelos He has been proclaimed champion of the final of the K1-1000 meters that was held this Friday in the Verducido reservoir (Pontevedra).

A new victory for the paddler from Toledo that entitles him to participate in the Sprint World Cup 2020, which will take place from September 24 to 27 in Szeged (Hungary).

In statements to the media, Cubelos stated: “I was unaware of my condition after so many months without competing, I did not know the feelings, and in the end I was able to show that I am in very good condition “.