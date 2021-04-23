The president of the Spanish Federation, Francisco Blázquez, has been chosen as

member of the Executive Committee of the European Handball Federation(EHF), in a candidacy chosen almost unanimously: 41 favorable votes out of a total of 44, at the 2021 European Handball Congress held in Vienna (Austria).

Blázquez, satisfied with his choice, has indicated: ” for the first time in history,

Spain has an elected position in the EHF, and it is one more success of the Federation“. What’s more,

the president of RFEBM has assured to be “tremendously happy because national handball continues to gain weight” .. Blázquez competed with Jerome Fernández (France) and Bob Harning (Germany), among others, who have been left out for the 2021-25 period.

The austrian Michael Wiederer, president of continental handball, has been re-elected to his position along with his vice president of Finance, Henrik. La Cour Under the motto “European Handball Future”, the EHF Congress aims to lay the foundations for European handball for the next decade.