He jokes with the photographer from the penalty spot. “With how big the goal is and what it costs to score a goal,” he released. With his usual talkativeness he tries to hide his constant headaches of the last days. His chronic migraine, spurred on by the stress and nerves of 14-hour workdays, gives him no respite. The “iron ill health” of Paco Belmonte (Murcia, 44 years old) is well known to all the club’s employees. But the president of Cartagena never fails. It is always at the foot of the canyon. He admits that the day of the Alcorcón was “especially bad” in the box and that this Saturday he will go in his car to Logroño, “convinced that we are going to win the game.” He attends LA VERDAD after several months in silence, before participating in the telematic meeting with all LaLiga clubs called by the president of the employer, Javier Tebas.

– Is Cartagena going to be saved?

-I’m convinced. This team has the capacity to win two or three games in a row and it is true that with [Luis] Carrión has not yet done so. But I see the group working and I am convinced that in these last seven days we are going to see the best version of all the players. I feel it on a day-to-day basis. They are very involved.

THE CRITICISMS: «I have a clear conscience. I’ve been here for six years and I haven’t taken a single day of vacation »



– What do you expect from tomorrow’s game in Logroño?

-It is a final, like the ones we have been playing in recent weeks. We are not able to get out of the bottom and each time the finals are more decisive. But this dressing room faces with naturalness and responsibility a game as important as that of Logroñés.

– Why doesn’t the team win away from home?

–We have seen the best version in the Cartagonova. With Luis [Carrión] We only lost the day of the Mirandés. Outside it has cost us much more. On the day of Gijón we were very close to winning, but it is also true that in Albacete and Las Palmas we were fatal, without attitude. The team is much more competitive at home.

-And why is this?

-I do not know. There is no public in the stadiums and it cannot be attributed to a ‘field factor’. In addition, the coach does not change his approach at home and abroad.

‘COCO’ CARRASQUILLA: «We rejected an offer from Huesca of 1.5 million. It is not devalued and it has to help us »



– Are you satisfied with the work of Luis Carrión?

– He has lacked to link two victories in a row. This template is among the twelve best in the category, without a doubt. But the fact of being unable to win two games in a row has weighed down on us. The footballer needs to remove that weight. It’s true that we expected to score more points at this point, but I believe in this team. In fact, I would sign out to compete next season with 80% of the current squad. In any case, we are now two points away from permanence. It is what we have and now we can only focus on winning games and saving ourselves.

– Do you rule out the signing of a forward for the remainder of the league?

-Almost. We have looked a lot at all possible markets. People who finished the league in March in China and Korea are out of rhythm. We have found two European forwards, but they are not even there to compete those final 20 minutes of each game, which is what we were looking for. It’s hard.

– 27 players have signed this season and the other day against Tenerife the team finished with Kleandro and Santisteban, two boys from the reserve team, on the pitch.

– Cristian’s injury [López] the attack unbalances us. There are teams that have four or five forwards. We had three, since for most of the year we have played with only one up front, Rubén Castro. The rest of the positions are balanced. The first three changes against Tenerife were Nacho Gil, Datkovic and Azeez, three good players in the category. I think that together we will be able to solve the absence of Cristian.

CABALAS TO SAVE HIMSELF: «I signed today to get to the day of Girona with options of permanence. We are not dead »



– Is there a problem with Adalberto Carrasquilla?

-Not. It’s just a matter of performance and needs. The coach wants a balance that right now ‘Coco’ [Carrasquilla] does not give. I am not giving him up for lost and he is not a devalued player. What’s more, this summer we are going to have offers from two or three Primera clubs for him. Yes it is true that his second round has been disappointing. But this is not over. We were still saved with one of his goals against Girona. He has a contract with Cartagena until 2025 and he has to focus on helping us in this last month.

– It was published that it is already transferred to Leganés. It’s true?

-Is a lie.

– What is the highest offer you have received for him?

-It was around 1.5 million euros, with a purchase option, and putting players in the operation. We reject it.

– Was it from Huesca?

-Yes. It was in January.

–Gallar has been in Barcelona recovering. De la Bella went to San Sebastián. Players who are injured take a long time to recover. Should the club’s medical services be improved?

– We will have to take a look at everything, but we have spectacular medical services. At these levels, players often ask for a second diagnosis. And those who have left, it was always with the permission of the club. Ayala had surgery out last year. And Cristian López has had surgery with our doctors, instead of going to Greece [tiene contrato con el Aris de Salónica]. We have three physios and a clinic. We can improve? It’s possible. And we will give it a spin this summer.

SILENCE SOUGHT: «With 19 high and low operations in 30 days you can’t be talking all the time in the media»



– Has the category been a bit too big for you? Have they ever been overwhelmed?

-No way. Almost all teams go up with 80% of the roster renewed. Logroñés and Sabadell kept the base and bet on five or six reinforcements. We choose to undertake a great little revolution. With last year’s team, we would be much worse off. We would not have competed as Sabadell and Logroñés have done. We have signed a lot and there are people who have performed well and others who have performed poorly. And those that were bad came out in the winter market, although with another dynamic it would have been different. Very valid young people came from here. It is not the same to perform at Cartagena as at Mirandés, even if there is no audience in the stadium.

– But the team is in relegation positions and does not leave there.

– We are at two points. It is true that it is not our place. We have a squad to occupy a quiet position in the middle of the table. In summer we couldn’t dream of having people like Ramón Azeez, Navas, Datkovic or Cristian López with us. We can’t sign 27 players every year. We know. But I insist that 80% of the workforce was left for next year. This is a team to be in the middle of the table.

– However, the danger of descent is evident.

-Because there have been many things that have led us to be as we are. That we are not evicted either, although some of us already consider us dead. I signed to get to the day of Girona with options to save us. It is true that Malaga, Fuenlabrada and Mirandés are saved, having lower budgets than ours. But right now it’s about getting out of there.

– What is your current relationship with Elady?

-Good. In melee we understand ourselves as cinema. Elady is a special player and requires special treatment. It’s here because I wanted to. The mister [Borja Jiménez] I did not see it. His behavior and performance has been very good. He has learned to be one more and not only think about him. Before I was free. He is going to help us a lot in the last games.

– Have you been able to do more than you have done so that Cartagena reached the end of the season in better condition?

–I have a clear conscience. We’ve been here for six years and I haven’t taken a single day of vacation. I have only left the Region to accompany the team away from home. The work is there and the future is guaranteed.

– What will happen if the team goes down?

–On June 1 we will start working and we will put together a project to go up next year. We did it once and we are trained to do it twice. Cartagena’s big mistake when it came down in 2012 is that it didn’t have any kind of structure and that paid dearly for when we returned to Second B. If we go down, we will be one of the five or six strongest teams in the 1st RFEF. In any case, I am convinced that we are going to stay in Second. This is not a template to download. They are very involved.

– How do you handle the criticism? Is it fitting them better or not?

– I respect constructive criticism, but I will never allow self-destruction. For us this is brutal wear and tear. The fans are sad because they are not coming to Cartagonova and we are too. It is very hard. We need them supporting in the field.

– He said in January that this sports commission is the best in the history of the club. Do you keep it?

-Yes. There is a database with more than 2,000 players and a work recognized by players, agents and technicians. Yesterday we met with a representative who has players in Sabadell and Fuenlabrada. And they want to come. They said that Quique Pina was the best and he also made mistakes sometimes when signing. He signed very good and others were less good. I defend my work. They do that very well.