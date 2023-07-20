‘Paco’ Bazan surprised his co-workers by revealing that he decided to take the chastity after separating from his wife, Janice, the woman he married 20 years ago. The sports commentator, in response to Magaly Medina, explained his reasons for his conversion and the recovery of her marriage. As is known, he pointed out that he had a crisis with the mother of his children and now he is looking for reconciliation.

YOU CAN SEE: Paco Bazán resigns from the program after a strong fight with Gonzalo Núñez: “You’re going to fuck”

‘Paco’ Bazán and his wife, Janice. Photo: Blogspot

How did ‘Paco’ Bazán respond to Magaly Medina?

‘Paco’ Bazán took advantage of a few minutes of his sports program to respond to Magaly Medina, after she dedicated a report to him about the separation with his wife after 20 years of marriage. The communicator referred to the chastity that he mentioned in the discussion with Gonzalo Núñez.

“I lived very far from God all my life and I have had so much since I was born and I never found happiness,” he stressed. He pointed out that money, fame, sporting achievements did not fill him up. “Wonderful family, beautiful children, lively parents, benefactors with lots of money…” he added.

Then, he commented that he found a way in Jesus Christ. “He rescued me, he threw me a cable, he pulled me out of the quagmire of darkness that I had. And then my life is better, it’s happy“, said.

YOU CAN SEE: Paco Bazán rants and insults Alex Valera for his expulsion against Corinthians

What did ‘Paco’ Bazán say about his decision to be chaste?

The journalist ‘Paco’ Bazán did not tolerate the ridicule of his colleagues from the YouTube program that he leads, after revealing that he made the decision to have a life in chastity. “I would like more people to follow that path, out of their body, out of their impulse“he replied to his colleagues.

He mentioned that he offered himself to God and promised that he would never again be intimate with a woman other than his wife. “I am separated from her and I am waiting for her on my knees, praying, with the faith intact that the Lord is going to restore my marriage,” he said.

#Paco #Bazán #decide #live #chastity #separating #wife #years