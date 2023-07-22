‘Paco’ Bazan She is characterized by keeping her private life away from the cameras, especially when it comes to her love situation. In a recent appearance for the “Erick and Gonzalo” video podcast, the sports commentator opened his heart and revealed that he has been going through a marital crisis for several months. The news caused a stir on social networks, as no one expected the couple to put an end to their love story after several years together. In the following note, we tell you more about the women that captivated the former soccer player when he was young and the reasons why they separated.

Who is the wife of ‘Paco’ Bazán?

Years ago, ‘Paco’ Bazán married his life to a young woman who goes by the name of janice, who was the person who stole his heart when he was young. The two met in 1999, a time when the driver began his career as a footballer at the Juan Aurich club.

After making their breakup publicly known, the actor from ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ did not hesitate to praise the mother of her little ones and highlight the hard work she does as a mother.

Paco Bazan and his wife, Janice. Photo: Blogspot

“I had a wonderful wife, the love of my life. Spectacular in every way, a woman of value, integrity, decent, loving… my love of youth who later became my wife and who gave me two wonderful children, there was nothing that made me happy,” she said.

Why did ‘Paco’ Bazán separate from his wife?

The sports commentator said that marrying very young affected him a lot, since he did not know the meaning of commitment and his close friends encouraged him to lead a single life. This situation complicated the marriage with his wife, so they decided to separate after 20 years of relationship.

“I never wore the ring because I thought it was a symbol of slavery. Marriage sometimes suffocated me. It was me, not my wife. There was a lot of pressure for me to live as a bachelor in a conjugal union. It was a very strong pressure,” he said. ‘Paco’ Bazan in a recent interview with Ritmo Romántica.

What does ‘Paco’ Bazán say about having a life in chastity?

‘Paco’ Bazán spoke about his decision to be in chastity after announcing the separation from his wife. The television host explained why he took this vow and what its meaning is. “I wish more people would follow that path, out of his body, out of his drive,” he said.

“I am separated from her and I am waiting for her on my knees, praying, with the intact faith that the Lord will restore my marriage,” added the sports journalist.

‘Paco’ Bazán, television host. Photo: diffusion

At how old did Paco Bazán marry his wife?

paco bazan He married very young, according to revelations he gave in Ritmo Romántica. As he commented, he married his wife at the age of 23, but this decision to say “yes, I accept” at that age affected him. The sports journalist lived 20 years of marriage, until this 2023 he told that he separated from Janice. Now, the ATV driver is trying to get his relationship back.

How did ‘Paco’ Bazán meet his wife?

In the middle of the conversation with Blanca Ramírez from Ritmo Romántica, the former athlete was encouraged to give details about how his first meeting with his wife Janice was, in 1999. According to his story, both felt attraction immediately; however, their love story began many years later.

“A gorgeous little girl. (…) there it was click. I couldn’t speak. She was in the third year of secondary school and I had already left school. Our love story is amazing. Nothing happened there, we just like each other, both of us, and we stayed in fantasy,” he said. ‘Paco’ Bazan.

