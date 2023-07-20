‘Paco’ Bazan he usually keeps his romantic and family life under lock and key; However, in his recent participation in the video podcast ‘Erick and Gonzalo’, the TV host was encouraged to reveal that he is going through a marital crisis as he has been separated from his wife, Janice, for months, but trusts that, with God’s help, he will recover his love. The issue came to light when the former goalkeeper began to defend his faith after Gonzalo Núñez criticized the Catholic Church.

What did ‘Paco’ Bazán say about his marriage?

The driver of “El deportivo en otra cancha” revealed that he made a promise to God in order to recover his family. He revealed that he does not intend to be with another woman other than his wife, Janice.

“Why do I talk about my chastity? Because I want more people to follow that path, out of their body, out of their drive. I offered (my chastity) to God and I have promised her that I will never touch a woman who is not my wife again.” express.

Then he gave details of his sentimental situation. “I am separated from my wife and I am waiting for her on my knees, praying, with the faith intact that the Lord is going to restore my marriage. I am convinced, according to my faith, that my family is going to be restored. My fight is spiritual. As long as it doesn’t happen, I give that to God, ”he clarified to the digital program.

Why is ‘Paco’ Bazán separated from his wife?

After 20 years together, ‘Paco’ Bazán is now separated from the “love of his youth”, Janice. He explained that he was affected by having married young, at 23, because at that time his friends encouraged him to lead a single life.

“I never wore the ring because I thought it was a symbol of slavery. Marriage sometimes suffocated me. It was me, not my wife. There was a lot of pressure for me to live as a bachelor in a conjugal union. It was a very strong pressure ”, he narrowed in an interview with Ritmo Romántica.

'Paco' Bazán and his wife, Janice. Photo: Blogspot

He also accepted that he was not correctly fulfilling his parental role with his two children. “I was a bad dad, a lousy dad, absent, vehement and who corrected with violence. He wasn’t empathetic, he was selfish. I did not realize it, I did not do it to harm ”, he added.

“It was 20 years in which I lived lost, dissatisfied with myself, that nothing filled me. He had a wonderful wife, spectacular in every way. A woman of value, integrity, decent, loving, my love of youth, that she was my wife and she gave me two wonderful children, ”added Bazán.