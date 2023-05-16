Magaly Medina He promises to shake up the Peruvian show business with a new ampay this Monday, May 15. Tonight, some images will be exhibited where the couple of a former soccer player and TV host is caught leaving a hotel accompanied by a man. After this announcement, many names have been considered about who would be the character who has been the victim of infidelity, among them, paco bazan. On his social networks, some users have expressed their solidarity with him and have written him messages where they hint that his partner would be the protagonist of this scandal.

Faced with this, the ATV presenter did not hesitate to answer them and ensure that his girlfriend is not the woman who will appear on the screens tonight.

What did Paco Bazán say?

“You have to listen to the note well,” responded Paco Bazán in a comment made by one of his followers in an “Instagram” publication.

“Your comment is foolish,” he wrote in another comment he received from a user who tried to “show solidarity” with him.

Paco Bazán responds to user. Photo: Instagram

New ampay is announced on “Magaly TV, the firm”

Magaly Medina promises to get an ampay this Monday, May 15 on her ATV program. In this, the couple of one of the best-known ex-soccer players and TV hosts on Peruvian television will be revealed: “He leaves the hotel with a mysterious man,” says the voice-over.

