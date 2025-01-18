The Animalist Party PACMA has demanded this Saturday “exemplary penalties” for those responsible for the “lynching” of two wolves that have appeared dead and hanging from a sign in the Asturian council of Ponga.

In a statement, PACMA has urged public administrations, such as those of Asturias, Castilla y León and Cantabria, to “stop supporting atrocities committed against wolves and other wild animals”.

The agents of the Natural Environment of Asturias and SEPRONA – environmental judicial police – have opened an investigation to clarify what happened, but PACMA warns that this type of incident “These are not isolated cases” and they are not sufficiently persecuted.

They believe that the aforementioned administrations carry out “permissive policies” that “protect hunters and ranchers whose interests oppose the conservation of the species.”

PACMA emphasizes that current laws are not enough to stop the persecution and lynching of these animals and calls for toughening them because “impunity is fueling the destruction of a key species.”