The Pacma Animalist Party has joined the viral soap opera of recent days demanding the confiscation of the roosters returned to a clan in Valladolid and has requested an investigation from the Civil Guard for alleged abuse animal, given that the animals were allegedly used for illegal fights, according to the training in a statement.

In his opinion, “they wanted to focus on the seriousness of a case that has generated controversy and memes on social networks,” and although “it has gone viral due to the threatening videos published by the clan to recover the animals,” Pacma warned that behind this “apparently anecdotal” news a serious case of animal abuse could be hidden.

Thus, the roosters, recovered in Soria after being stolen, they were returned to their owners despite the fact that “there are indications that these animals could be used in fights, a practice completely prohibited in Spain.” For the Animalist Party, this decision by the authorities is “illogical”, since the animals should have been confiscated as a precautionary measure to “guarantee their protection and allow an adequate investigation into the conditions in which they were kept.”

«The background of this news, which many have taken as a funny matter, is deeply worrying. Cockfighting is a brutal form of animal abuse. and returning them to their alleged abusers without carrying out any investigation is incompatible with the objective of Seprona, as the body in charge of animal protection and the fight against their abuse,” explained the Animalist Party.









In this sense, Pacma will present a formal request to the worthy party to review its actions and provisionally confiscate the roosters. Likewise, he urged that possible illegal practices related to cockfighting in this case be investigated and the corresponding sanctions applied.