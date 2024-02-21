Pack a variety of warm layers, items that will pique your curiosity about the local way of life, and a dash of adventure to ensure that you’re ready to take in Kashmir’s breathtaking scenery, rich history, and varied experiences. The list of items you must bring to Kashmir is as follows:

Clothes for the Trip to Kashmir

Summer

In the summer, when it’s about 25 degrees Celsius, the Valley is encircled by greenery. Put on denim jeans, khakis, leggings, or light cotton clothing to go with your outfit. Thermals, zippers, and light wool clothing would be appropriate for evening or nighttime wear.

Winter

The towns are deeply snow-covered, so dress warmly in layers of wool clothing. Protect yourself from the cold by donning thermals, mufflers, shawls, coats, mittens, long sleeves, and gloves. Moreover, carry a waterproof duffle bag and an insulated water bottle.

Things To Carry to Kashmir

Always keep your original identity card with you, such as your passport, driver’s licence, or Aadhar card. It is advisable to carry a photocopy of each of these IDs.

Get a copy of your itinerary to print

You need to have your driver’s licence and any other necessary paperwork if you’re taking a cab on your own.

It is important to note that during your visit, any pre-paid SIM cards that have been activated outside of Kashmir Valley will not function here. A functional post-paid SIM card, preferably from BSNL, is a must. BSNL has the strongest signal even in remote areas, including well-known tourist spots like Aru and Sonamarg. You can buy a post-paid SIM card when you get to Kashmir if you don’t already have one.

Summer Essentials

If you intend to visit, be advised that the summertime high in Kashmir is approximately thirty degrees. In addition, the sun is harsher in hill towns than in Srinagar, such as Pahalgam and Gulmarg. This is a list of things you should bring on a summer vacation to Kashmir.

Don’t forget to pack essentials like a water bottle and sunscreen.

If you have hikes or walks around well-known tourist sites on your itinerary, pack a pair of dry-fit T-shirts, preferably long sleeves.

The Kashmir Valley is a popular tourist destination, so you’ll probably stop by often to snap photos of its stunning scenery with your phone or camera. You need to carry a power bank at all times in order to keep your camera charged. It is even more important if you intend to trek or climb.

In contrast to metropolitan areas such as Delhi or Mumbai, where a store on every corner takes credit cards or UPI payments, Kashmir does not. Make sure you have adequate cash on hand to pay for necessities like snacks.

Rainfall occurs in Kashmir for several months, so you should pack an umbrella. It is also available for purchase at any of Kashmir’s markets. It can rain at any time in Kashmir.

Don’t forget to pack any necessary medications. You should always carry your medication when travelling, especially if you are going somewhere other than Srinagar, even though Kashmir has good medical facilities. When it comes to packing for your trip to Kashmir, this should be your first priority.

Your entire journey will depend on local transportation here. It is best to plan your transportation for the same time as the trip. This location does not offer Ola or Uber.

Anytime you enter a Muslim holy place in Kashmir, such as Hazratbal or a mosque, you should wear a headscarf. Visits to these houses of worship are not mandatory, but they are still considered a gesture of respect for the community.

Winter Essentials

Stylish shoes It is necessary to wear footwear suitable for the winter; normal walking or sports shoes will not do. If you’re going on a winter hike or trek, you have to bring the proper trekking shoes. Your shoes should ideally fall to your ankles.