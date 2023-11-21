Regulation on packaging and packaging waste, first approval from the EU Parliament

The European Parliamentmeeting in Strasbourg in plenary session, discussed yesterday and voted today the negotiating position expressed by the report of the Environment Commission (ENVI) regarding the proposal regulation on packaging and packaging waste. This is a vote that was highly anticipated due to the implications it would have on many production sectors, first and foremost the food sector. The report, which constitutes Parliament’s mandate for negotiations at trilogue level, passed with 426 votes in favour, 125 against and 74 abstentions. And many of the improvements to the text were approved, which especially the centre-right MEPs considered very punitive for the Italian industrial sector and sector.



There are three most critical points of the text brought to Parliamenti.e. the recycled content (art. 7), the bans on some disposable plastic packaging (art. 22, annex V) and the reuse targets (art. 26) considered a threat to recycling, especially in countries such as Italy where massive investments have been made in the collection and recovery of

Pd, ‘serious government split on packaging in the EP’

“The centre-right government forces split dramatically on the occasion of the vote in Strasbourg on the packaging regulation. The Lega and Fratelli d’Italia delegations, respecting the Meloni government’s tradition of isolating itself in Europe, voted against, while Forza Italia voted in favor”. This is what the head of the PD delegation to the European Chamber declared Brando Benifei. From the tabulations of the final vote on the text on packaging, the substantial yes of the Ursula majority emerges – EPP, S&D and Renew – with the addition of the Greens and the contrary vote of the ECR and ID groups, where FDI and Lega are active. An EPP group, however, abstained.







plastic packaging.

Despite the impressive amount of over 500 amendments presented to the plenary, which required almost three hours of voting, MEPs made only a few changes to the report of the Environment Commission, some of which are relevant.

The text introduces minimum packaging recycling content objectives for 2030 and 2040diversified according to packaging and material.

From 2030 it will have to be 30% for contact-sensitive PET containers (50% from 1 January 2040) and 7.5% (50% from 2040) for contact-sensitive packaging in materials other than PET, with the exception of bottles, for which specific targets are set, respectively at 30% and 65%. For all other packaging, the minimum quotas are set at 35% from 2030 and 65% from 2040. Packaging for medicines, medical items and compostable packaging are excluded from the obligation.

The closed-loop option was not passed, which forced the recycled material to be reused in the same application area, for example from bottle to bottle. One of the most controversial points concerns the reuse targets for containers, which vary based on the sector of use and format. In parliament, an exemption has been included for countries that reach a packaging recycling rate of at least 85%. (today in Italy we are above 70%), an amendment presented by Italian MEPs. In particular, the vote provides for exemption from the obligations established by the regulation for products subject to a high recycling rate, thus enhancing the high Italian performances. Furthermore, the protection of totally compostable and biodegradable bioplastics was obtained. A result that enhances Italy’s primacy in this regard sector and confirms how these materials can constitute an element of strength even with countries aligned on different positions, representing unquestionably solutions sustainable. In fact, in recent years, Italy has become a global point of reference for innovative recyclable materials and has already achieved objectives in terms of recycling that are higher than the vast majority of other countries: the overall recycling rate of packaging in Italy has reached 73.3 percent in 2021, exceeding the 70 percent target set for 2030, placing our country in second place in Europe for packaging recycling per capita. Many comments from professionals for a measure which substantially rewarded the effort of the Italian MEPs, Ecr, Forza Italia and Lega in the lead.

“With the European Parliament’s vote on the Packaging Regulation, the environment, the virtuous recycling model and certainly Italy, win.” This was declared by the president of Federalimentare, Paolo Mascarino. who adds “Having found a balanced point of fall that did not penalize our collection industry in favor of reuse is a victory for Italy and for the entire sector which has been able to count on excellent team work which has seen cohesive institutions, companies, system industrial and social towards a common goal. Thanks – he continues – goes to the government and to the ministers Adolfo Urso, Francesco Lolobrigida and Antonio Tajani who prevented the production system from being compromised both on the employment and economic and which would have canceled a path virtuoso of over twenty years, in which Italy has become leader on the topic of recycling”.

The comments of the MEPs present at the vote were also very satisfied “The Fratelli d’Italia amendments have brought the EU packaging regulation back to earth.” The group leader of Ecr and MEP of Fratelli d’Italia, Nicola Procaccini, explains this in a press point on Strasbourg immediately after the vote in the chamber. “However, an amendment, proposed by us, to completely exclude nations that exceed 85% recycling from the reuse obligation was not passed, for this reason we opposed the final text”, explained Procaccini. “A text is now being delivered to the EU Council table that is much better than the one issued by the Environment Commission. The Italian government will however have to improve it during the trilogue phase and bring further reasonableness given that the text remains unbalanced on the issue of reuse”, he added the head of the Fratelli d’Italia delegation at the EP, Carlo Fidanza.

Forza Italia also commented very positively on the outcome of the vote in the words of the EPP rapporteur of the measure Massimiliano Salini «Our requests were accepted in both article 22 and article 26: if you recycle you are rewarded and can continue to do so, no to unsustainable reuse targets». With today’s vote, the EP has defined its negotiating position. The EU Council will define it on 18 December and we will then proceed with the trilogue, which will probably begin in January.

