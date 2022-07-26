Packaging company Tetra Pak is transferring its Russian division to local management due to the inability to maintain the company’s operations in Russia amid export restrictions against the Russian Federation, which led to supply chain disruptions. This was reported on July 26 in the company.

Because of these issues, Tetra Pak decided to outsource its Russian division to a local management team in order to maintain the availability of essential products and ensure business continuity for its customers. It is known that the new company will continue to work as an independent organization.

On June 15, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Victoria Abramchenko announced that Russia is working on creating an analogue of TetraPak packaging.

A few days earlier, it was reported that the Swedish National Trade Board had denied Tetra Pak’s request to continue exporting products to Russia.

At the end of May, the company turned to the government of the country with a request to find a way to export products to the Russian Federation. Tetra Pak has asked the Swedish authorities to allow exports to Russia on humanitarian grounds, as the company produces “seven out of 10 milk and juice cartons used in the country.”

Prior to this, on May 27, it was reported that juice producers and dairy producers plan to reduce the range of products against the backdrop of a shortage of aseptic containers. The Ministry of Industry and Trade suggested waiting for tests on the production of similar domestic packaging in Kazan, and also considering glass bottles as an alternative.